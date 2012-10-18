(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 18 - Bank of Queensland's (BoQ) announcement of an annual loss highlights a key problem for the country's regional banks - that geographic concentration in commercial lending portfolios leaves them susceptible to localised weakness - Fitch Ratings says. As the first annual loss for an Australian bank in 20 years, the results are not a sign that other regional banks will follow suit, or that BoQ's losses will recur. However, some smaller institutions concentrated in specific regions could be more severely affected than the larger banks by a regional economic downturn, for example a slowdown in the mining sector or public sector redundancies.

BoQ's loan impairment charges (LICs) more than doubled in the first half of its fiscal year. Most of this related to assets concentrated in the south-east corner of Queensland. The bank's exposure to the area is proportionally greater than that of the major Australian banks and other regional lenders with the exception of Suncorp-Metway, which has a similar proportion of business in the region and faced similar problems.

The big jump in LICs followed the appointment of a new CEO, who instigated a review of BoQ's commercial loan portfolio. We do not, therefore, expect such poor figures to be repeated, but commercial loans, and particularly commercial property, have been the source of most lending losses for all Australian banks. The commercial property sector in south-east Queensland has performed particularly poorly for several years.

Mortgage portfolios have performed better, although there has been a rise in arrears across the country in the past year, with south-east Queensland experiencing a larger deterioration than average, partly due to an increase in unemployment. A Fitch report published in August also showed that Queensland is the worst performing state in terms of mortgage delinquencies and that most of the country's 10 worst-performing regions are now in Queensland, rather than New South Wales.

Popular holiday destinations in Queensland and New South Wales such as the Sunshine Coast and Nelson Bay have also experienced rising arrears, but the exposure of Fitch-rated regional banks to these regions remains manageable.

Although asset quality and geographic concentration are a challenge for the sector, they are balanced by continued improvement in regional banks' funding and liquidity profiles and their capital positions. For example, BoQ undertook a AUD450m capital raising in the first half of the year, which helped offset the jump in LICs.