Oct 18 -

Summary analysis -- The Walsall Hospital Co. PLC ------------------ 18-Oct-2012

CREDIT RATING: None. Please see issue list. Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: Medical and

hospital

equipment

Rationale

The long-term guaranteed 'AA-' debt rating on the GBP160.35 million index-linked senior secured bonds (including GBP15 million in variation bonds) due 2041, issued by U.K.-based special-purpose vehicle The Walsall Hospital Co. PLC (ProjectCo), reflects the unconditional and irrevocable payment guarantee provided by Assured Guaranty (Europe) Ltd. (AGE; AA-/Stable/--) of scheduled interest and principal on the bonds. The Standard & Poor's underlying rating (SPUR) of 'BBB' on the bonds reflects a composite of credit factors outlined below.

The underlying 'BBB' debt rating takes into account Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the following project risks:

-- The project is exposed to the counterparty risk of Sweden-based construction and engineering group Skanska AB (not rated) and related companies as design and construction contractor and facilities management (FM) contractor. Given that construction is complete, in accordance with our construction and operations counterparty criteria, we have not assigned a counterparty dependency assessment to Skanska Facilities Services (SFS) because, in our view, ProjectCo has sufficient liquidity available to replace SFS if required.

-- The project is exposed to the uncertainty of more than 30 years of capital replacement costs, including hard FM maintenance within the retained estate. Positively, ProjectCo does not have life cycle responsibility for the retained estate.

-- The project is highly leveraged, with about 90% of the funding structure consisting of senior debt. Shareholder loans and equity form the remaining 10% of the structure and the minimum and average project definition annual debt-service coverage ratios (ADSCRs) are 1.20x and 1.22x, respectively. Under Standard & Poor's definition of ADSCR, which excludes interest income, the minimum and average ADSCRs fall to 1.15x and 1.17x respectively. In common with many private finance initiative (PFI) projects that closed in 2007, the final senior debt repayment coincides with the final unitary charge payment by The Walsall Healthcare National Health Service Trust (the Trust), and the end of the concession.

These risks are offset by the following credit strengths:

-- Successful completion of the construction on time and within budget on May 31, 2011.

-- The technical advisor (TA), Faithful & Gould, considers hard FM pricing to be robust compared with benchmark prices, and we note that operational performance has improved over the past 12 months.

-- The revenue stream is based on availability, with no volume or market exposure. The TA regards the payment mechanism as relatively benign and consistent with similar projects.

-- The credit quality of ProjectCo's main revenue source, the Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust, does not constrain the underlying rating on the project. In our view, the project rationale is strong. It is supported by the likelihood of high long-term demand for health care services in the local area.

Providers have continued to deliver hard FM services efficiently. Financial deductions and penalty points remain considerably below contract threshold levels. The technical advisor remains satisfied with the condition of the buildings and the adequacy of the project's life cycle budget, albeit the projected annual spend is currently low. The final accounts for the construction contract have not yet been resolved as ProjectCo continues to retain a small final payment prior to the resolution of the last remaining construction defects. We expect that all remaining construction defects will be rectified prior to the end of 2012.

Liquidity

Liquidity is provided by a six-month debt service reserve account, a three-year forward-looking major maintenance reserve, and a change-in-law reserve. All reserves are currently funded in accordance with covenant requirements.

Outlook

The stable outlook on the SPUR reflects the improvement in service delivery over the past 12 months combined with our forecast of continued stable financial performance.

We could lower the rating if service delivery were to weaken, for example leading to higher levels of deductions than we anticipate. We could also lower the rating if increased life cycle expenditure were to put pressure on the project's financial profile.

An upgrade is unlikely absent a material improvement in the projects financial profile.

The stable outlook on the insured rating reflects the outlook on the bond insurer, AGE, and will be revised in line with any change to the outlook on AGE.

