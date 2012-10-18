PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 21
Feb 21 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON Oct 18 An attempted takeover of British listed housebuilder Redrow by founder and chairman Steve Morgan has fallen through.
Offer talks between Redrow and a consortium of Morgan's Bridgemere Securities, Penta Capital and Toscafund Asset Management had terminated, Bridgemere said on Thursday.
LONDON, Feb 21 Britain needs a more flexible electricity system if it is to make intermittent renewable sources as wind and solar cost-effective, an independent research report said on Tuesday, as the government tries to hit emissions targets.
SANTIAGO, Feb 20 A government-mediated meeting between BHP Billiton and striking workers at its Escondida copper mine in Chile has failed, and workers will head back to their encampment without any future dialogue planned, a union spokesman said on Monday.