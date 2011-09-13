(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 13- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Vertex Funding
Corporation Pte Ltd's (Vertex) asset-backed commercial paper
(ABCP) programme at 'F1sf'. This ABCP programme is sponsored by
The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd. (BTMU, 'A'/Stable/'F1').
Vertex is a special purpose, bankruptcy-remote corporation
organised under Singapore law and is funded by proceeds from
either the issuance of unsecured short-term notes or loans from
BTMU. Vertex purchases assets that meet the programme's credit
and investment guidelines. BTMU, Hong Kong Branch serves as
Vertex's administrative agent.
To ensure the full and timely repayment of maturing
commercial paper, Vertex is supported by 100% programme-wide
credit and liquidity facilities provided by BTMU. Under the
facilities, BTMU is required to make an advance if there are
insufficient funds available to repay maturing commercial paper,
unless Vertex is bankrupt.