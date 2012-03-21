(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 21 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Samchully Co. Ltd. ---------------------------- 21-Mar-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: A-/Watch Neg/-- Country: Korea, Republic

Of

Primary SIC: Gas production

and/or

distribution

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

20-Nov-2005 A-/-- A-/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The rating on Korea-based city gas distributor Samchully Co. Ltd. (A-/Watch Neg/--) reflects its monopoly on gas distribution in mandated service areas, modest financial risk profile, stable procurement of liquefied natural gas (LNG) through a strong relationship with government-owned LNG wholesale distributor Korea Gas Corp. (KOGAS; A/Stable/--), and stable cash flow, which is supported by a government-regulated cost-plus tariff system. Factors that constrain the rating include a company strategy to expand into nongas distribution businesses, relatively high dependence on industrial and commercial customers, and maturing demand for gas in mandated service areas.

Samchully is the largest city gas distributor in Korea, with 16.3% of the market among 33 city gas companies as of the end of September 2011. The government of the Republic of Korea (A/Stable/A-1) regulates the gas industry in each Korean city, establishing a supportive regulatory framework that apportions a regional, city-based monopoly to each gas company. The government installed this framework to avoid redundancy in capital investment for pipelines and overlap of services in each company's distribution area.

Samchully is expanding into nongas distribution businesses, a strategy that we consider a constraining factor for the rating. One area in which the company has stepped up investment is Community Energy Services (CES), which provide heat, electricity, or both to customers in certain residential, commercial, and industrial areas. In addition to existing projects in the cities of Gwangmyeong and Ansan, southwest of Seoul, Samchully has embarked on CES projects in the town of Hyangnam and the city of Homaesil that it intends to fund through project financing. Because CES businesses require substantial initial capital expenditure and we do not expect the new projects to generate cash inflow over the next five years, we believe the company's debt will increase in the short to medium term.

In addition, Samchully is further expanding into electricity-generating businesses. We placed its rating on CreditWatch with negative implications after the company became the largest shareholder, at 50%, of S-Power, an independent power producer (IPP) established on Jan. 2, 2012.

S-Power will construct and operate an 800-megawatt LNG power plant in Korea. Korea South East Power Co. Ltd. (A/Stable/--), which has a 40% stake in the company, will be responsible for the operation and POSCO Engineering & Construction Co. Ltd (BBB/Negative/--) will be an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractor for the power plant. We expect that S-Power's total capital spending requirements from 2012 to 2014 to be about Korean won (KRW) 830 billion, 30% of which will be funded by equity investment and 70% of which will be funded by a form of project financing.

Such investments in IPP businesses is likely to pose an additional burden on the company's financial risk profile, which is already under pressure due to its aggressive expansion into CES businesses. A key credit factor will be the details of the financing arrangements over S-Power and the magnitude of the potential financial burden on Samchully.

Liquidity

We assess Samchully's liquidity to be "strong" as defined in our criteria-taking into account both its large cash holdings and strong cash generating businesses, which we estimate more than adequately cover its needs.

We base our assessment of Samchully's liquidity on the following factors and assumptions:

-- We expect the company's sources of liquidity (including cash, short-term investments, and funds from operations (FFO) to uses (including debt maturities, capital spending, and dividends) will exceed 1.9x over the next year.

-- If we assume the company makes half of its equity investment in S-Power in 2012, we believe that sources of liquidity to uses will drop to 1.5x.

-- Although Samchully has no committed lines of credit (it has an uncommitted line of around KRW149 billion), its status as a utility gives it good access to domestic bank funding, in our view.

CreditWatch

We will resolve the CreditWatch status after reviewing the details of the financing arrangements for S-Power. We could lower the rating on Samchully if the company's financial ratio deteriorates to the extent that its debt to EBITDA rises above 3x or its ratio of FFO to debt drops below 30% on a sustained basis.