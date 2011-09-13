(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 13 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed UK Rents (No.1) Plc's (UK Rents) GBP32.3m notes at 'AAAsf' with a Stable Outlook. The transaction is a securitisation of rental receivables associated with a number of properties owned by six housing associations (HA). The original issued amount was GBP36.143m. As of April 2011, the outstanding balance of the issued notes was GBP32.3m.

The affirmation follows a satisfactory review of the transaction's performance. The rating reflects the quality of the underlying collateral and over-collateralisation (OC) of the rental income, together with a fully funded cash reserve available to all six housing associations.

OC, measured as actual rents over the mandatory debt service amount, has continued to improve as rental income has increased in line with inflation. As at April 2011, properties from all six HAs had generated rent collections of 1.6x-2x the required interest and principal payment.

UK Rents also benefits from a cash reserve of currently 2.2% of the notes balance, which can be drawn to cover rental shortfalls arising from any HA. The reserve fund has not yet been drawn.

The transaction entered amortisation in October 2005 and is scheduled to be fully repaid at final maturity in April 2025. As of 6 April 2011, the transaction had amortised by 10.6%.