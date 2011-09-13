(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 13-

OVERVIEW

-- We have witnessed an improvement in the credit risk of the pool due to increased seasoning and a reduction in the pool's LTV ratio.

-- This, combined with an increase in credit enhancement in ELIDE Compartiment 2008-01, has led us to raise our ratings on the class S notes.

-- At the same time, we have affirmed our ratings on the class A1 and A2 notes.

-- ELIDE Compartiment 2008-01 is an RMBS transaction backed by prime French residential loans originated by BRED-Banque Populaire .

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its credit ratings on ELIDE Compartiment 2008-01's class S notes. At the same time, we affirmed our ratings on the class A1 and A2 notes (see list below).

Today's rating actions follow a full credit and cash flow analysis on ELIDE Compartiment 2008-01. We have taken these actions primarily due to an improvement in the credit risk of the pool and deleveraging in the transaction, this deleveraging having resulted in increased credit enhancement for the class A1, A2, and S notes.

Since closing, the unindexed weighted-average loan-to-value (LTV) ratio has decreased to 60.8% from 71.2%, and seasoning has increased to 58.2 months from 29.2 months. Consequently, our weighted-average foreclosure frequencies and weighted-average loss severities for the pool have declined for each rating level, resulting in a reduction in credit coverage.

Combined with the increase in credit enhancement for all classes of notes, this has enabled the class S notes to pass our cash flow stresses at a higher rating level. Accordingly, we have raised our rating on these notes to 'A- (sf)' and affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' ratings on the class A1 and A2 notes.

Additionally, we have observed what we consider to be stable 90+ days arrears performance and low levels of cumulative defaults since closing. As of the current loan level data for the July 2011 payment date, 0.06% of the current pool balance has been in arrears for 90+ days. The level of cumulative defaults has also remained low in July 2011 at 0.59%, with cumulative recoveries currently at 0.50%.

ELIDE Compartiment 2008-01 is a residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) transaction backed by prime French residential loans originated by BRED-Banque Populaire.