(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 13 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded India-based Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited's (MMFSL) National Long-Term Rating to 'Fitch AA+(ind)' from 'Fitch AA(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is given at the end of this commentary.

The upgrades reflect an improvement in the financial and operational performance of MMFSL's parent - Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M, 56% stake in MMFSL). The ratings are underpinned by Fitch's expectation of strong support from the parent, if required, given MMFSL's operational integration within and its importance to M&M.

MMFSL is by far the largest financier of M&M's product (FY11: about 30%), providing finance in the rural and semi-urban regions largely to weak credit segment, whose access to alternative source of funding is limited. Majority of MMFSL's financing is for M&M's product (FY11: about 57%) primarily for utility vehicles, tractors and light/small commercial vehicles. Also, MMFSL does not finance tractors offered by M&M's competitors.

Fitch notes that MMFSL's asset quality is weak due to its geographical operation and weak customer credit profile (such as farmers, self-employed small businessmen). Its gross non-performing loans (NPLs, recognized on a 150 days overdue basis), though decreased, were still high at 4.4% in FY11 (FY10: 7%), although credit costs (NPL provisions and write-offs) have been controlled due to asset-backed security.

MMFSL's capitalization ratios are reasonable (FY11: Tier 1 ratio: 17%), and leverage (debt/equity: 4.3x) remains moderate in light of its weak asset quality. However, the Tier 1 ratio declined to 16.1% after adjusting for credit enhancements provided by MMFSL on portfolio sales to various banks on a bilateral basis. Capitalization has been supported through regular capital raising by the company (FY11: INR4.3bn). Nevertheless, MMFSL would continue to require capital infusion in view of the high targets for advances growth (about 30%-35% for FY12).

MMFSL's profitability remains strong supported by its high net interest margins (NIMs: FY11: 11.3%). The company prices the high risk profile of its borrowers in its lending rates. This, coupled with moderate cost-to-income ratio, controlled credit costs and limited organized competition, resulted in above-average return on assets for the company (FY11: 4.2%).

An upgrade to MMFSL's ratings is contingent on further improvements in M&M's credit profile. Conversely, the rating will also be reviewed if M&M's shareholding in MMFSL declines below 51% or if MMFSL's strategic importance to and its linkages with M&M are deemed by Fitch to have weakened.

MMFSL is a non-banking finance company majority-owned by M&M, a leading Indian automobile company. Besides financing M&M's vehicles, MMFSL is also the holding company for the group's other financial services forays, including rural housing finance.

MMFSL's ratings:

- INR5bn lower tier II subordinated debt: upgraded to 'Fitch AA+(ind)' from 'Fitch AA(ind)'

- INR10bn non-convertible debentures: upgraded to 'Fitch AA+(ind)' from 'Fitch AA(ind)'