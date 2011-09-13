(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 13 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded India-based Mahindra &
Mahindra Financial Services Limited's (MMFSL) National
Long-Term Rating to 'Fitch AA+(ind)' from 'Fitch AA(ind)'. The
Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is given
at the end of this commentary.
The upgrades reflect an improvement in the financial and
operational performance of MMFSL's parent - Mahindra & Mahindra
Ltd. (M&M, 56% stake in MMFSL). The ratings are
underpinned by Fitch's expectation of strong support from the
parent, if required, given MMFSL's operational integration
within and its importance to M&M.
MMFSL is by far the largest financier of M&M's product
(FY11: about 30%), providing finance in the rural and semi-urban
regions largely to weak credit segment, whose access to
alternative source of funding is limited. Majority of MMFSL's
financing is for M&M's product (FY11: about 57%) primarily for
utility vehicles, tractors and light/small commercial vehicles.
Also, MMFSL does not finance tractors offered by M&M's
competitors.
Fitch notes that MMFSL's asset quality is weak due to its
geographical operation and weak customer credit profile (such as
farmers, self-employed small businessmen). Its gross
non-performing loans (NPLs, recognized on a 150 days overdue
basis), though decreased, were still high at 4.4% in FY11 (FY10:
7%), although credit costs (NPL provisions and write-offs) have
been controlled due to asset-backed security.
MMFSL's capitalization ratios are reasonable (FY11: Tier 1
ratio: 17%), and leverage (debt/equity: 4.3x) remains moderate
in light of its weak asset quality. However, the Tier 1 ratio
declined to 16.1% after adjusting for credit enhancements
provided by MMFSL on portfolio sales to various banks on a
bilateral basis. Capitalization has been supported through
regular capital raising by the company (FY11: INR4.3bn).
Nevertheless, MMFSL would continue to require capital infusion
in view of the high targets for advances growth (about 30%-35%
for FY12).
MMFSL's profitability remains strong supported by its high
net interest margins (NIMs: FY11: 11.3%). The company prices the
high risk profile of its borrowers in its lending rates. This,
coupled with moderate cost-to-income ratio, controlled credit
costs and limited organized competition, resulted in
above-average return on assets for the company (FY11: 4.2%).
An upgrade to MMFSL's ratings is contingent on further
improvements in M&M's credit profile. Conversely, the rating
will also be reviewed if M&M's shareholding in MMFSL declines
below 51% or if MMFSL's strategic importance to and its linkages
with M&M are deemed by Fitch to have weakened.
MMFSL is a non-banking finance company majority-owned by
M&M, a leading Indian automobile company. Besides financing
M&M's vehicles, MMFSL is also the holding company for the
group's other financial services forays, including rural housing
finance.
MMFSL's ratings:
- INR5bn lower tier II subordinated debt: upgraded to
'Fitch AA+(ind)' from 'Fitch AA(ind)'
- INR10bn non-convertible debentures: upgraded to 'Fitch
AA+(ind)' from 'Fitch AA(ind)'