(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 19 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Malaysia-based MNRB Retakaful Berhad's Insurer Financial Strength rating at 'BBB+' with Stable Outlook.

The rating reflects operational support from the MNRB Group, given the insurer's importance to the group's strategy of developing its retakaful business. The rating also reflects the insurer's sound capitalisation relative to business growth, and its conservative investment strategy.

The rating is constrained by MNRB Retakaful's limited track record, modest size, potential execution risks of its business plan, as well as a competitive and evolving takaful operating environment. Additionally, the company faces challenges to manage its expenses effectively as it builds up its business portfolio.

The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that potential execution risks of MNRB Retakaful's business plan are somewhat mitigated by MNRB Group's commitment to support its operations. The agency also expects the company to demonstrate progressive improvement in its financial results based on prudent management of its portfolio expansion.

Currently, MNRB Retakaful's business portfolio comprises about 70% general retakaful business and 30% family retakaful business, sourced largely within Malaysia. To optimise operational efficiency, the company capitalises on the parent's branding and draws upon shared resources within the group to support its non-core functions including information technology, finance, human resources and administration.

Key rating triggers for an upgrade of MNRB Retakaful's rating include an increase in its strategic importance to MNRB Group, and sustained significant improvement in its standalone credit profile. The latter is assessed in terms of market franchise, business growth, capital levels relative to its business profile and operating performance, for example, with the overall combined ratio falling below 110% for a prolonged period.

Conversely, key rating triggers for a downgrade include a deterioration in MNRB Retakaful's standalone credit profile, such as poor operating performance with net losses in the takaful funds for an extended period, and weaker-than-expected business growth/franchise performance. The rating could also come under pressure from deterioration in the credit profile of Malaysian Reinsurance Berhad (IFS 'A'/Stable), the core operating entity of MNRB Group, which could affect the group's ability to support MNRB Retakaful.