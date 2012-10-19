Liquidity

The short-term rating is 'A-1+'. At year-end 2011, OeEB held EUR25million in cash with its parent OKB. OeEB's balance sheet is small, at EUR226.3 million as of year-end 2011. We expect the balance sheet to expand further in 2012 relatively quickly, particularly in refinancing financial institutions. Because of the small size of individual transactions, OeEB refinances them back-to-back and signs over the government guarantees to the lenders. We expect most, but not necessarily all, of OeEB's funding to come from OKB, apart from funding entrusted equity investments, which are covered by government sources. Austria guarantees OeEB's assets related to lending and investment business, but we believe there is potential for short-term mismatches if a client were to default. We understand, however, that OKB is willing to bridge temporary mismatches. We also see a strong incentive for OKB to provide OeEB with funding because doing so could prevent damage to its own reputation. We consider OKB's capacity to provide funding to be very high because OeEB's potential liquidity needs are, in our view, minuscule relative to the available liquidity on OKB's balance sheet.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects that on the sovereign and our opinion that OeEB will continue to play a "critical" role in the Austrian government's development policy. This importance is underscored by the inclusion of OeEB's investment financings in the Export Guarantees Act and its new role as government trustee for equity investments. Given its mandate to operate as the sole agent for commercial development financing projects, OeEB has an "integral" link with the government. Guarantees against political and economic risks strengthen this link, in our view, and reflect OeEB's "critical" role and "integral" link with OKB, its sole owner and lender of last resort.

We could take a negative rating action if the "critical" role for and "integral" link with the Austrian government were to weaken, or if we were to take a negative rating action on Austria.

