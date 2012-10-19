(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 19 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Banca Mediocredito del Friuli-Venezia Giulia Sp 19-Oct-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Negative/A-3 Country: Italy

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Mult. CUSIP6: T6689F

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

10-Feb-2012 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3

18-Oct-2011 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

===============================================================================

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating BBB/Negative/A-3

SACP bb

Anchor bbb

Business Position Moderate (-1)

Capital and Earnings Strong (+1)

Risk Position Weak (-2)

Funding and Liquidity Below Average

and Adequate (+1)

Support +3

GRE Support +3

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support 0

Additional Factors 0

Major Rating Factors

Strengths:

-- Very high likelihood of support from the Region.

-- Strong capital position.

-- Niche franchise in the wealthy Friuli Venezia Giulia region.

Weaknesses:

-- Weak asset quality metrics.

-- High reliance on wholesale funding.

-- Geographic and business concentration.

Outlook

The negative outlook on Italy-based Banca Mediocredito del Friuli-Venezia Giulia SpA reflects our view that the deterioration of conditions in Italy's economy and banking system, and heightened competition could weaken Mediocredito's asset quality, liquidity and funding position, and capital and earnings beyond what we currently anticipate in our base-case forecast.

Under our base-case scenario for the next 12 months, we believe:

-- Mediocredito will maintain "adequate" liquidity as a result of support from the Autonomous Region of Friuli-Venezia Giulia (BBB+/Negative/--) and its use of the liquidity provided by the European Central Bank (ECB).

-- Our risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio for Mediocredito will exceed 10%; and

-- Mediocredito's asset quality will continue deteriorating, but with net new inflows of nonperforming assets (NPAs) remaining below the 2009 and 2010 peaks.

Given that the ratings factor in a continued "very high" likelihood of extraordinary support from the region to Mediocredito, if needed, any weakening in Mediocredito's role for and link with the region's government would have negative rating implications.

We could consider lowering the ratings on Mediocredito if we perceived it showed any signs of significant liquidity tension.

We could revise the outlook to stable if we perceived pronounced improvement in Italy's economic risk, together with signs of Mediocredito's strengthening asset quality and earnings.

