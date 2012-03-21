(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 21 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Taiwan's Ta Chong Securities Co., Ltd. (TCS) and Ta Chong Futures Co., Ltd. (TCF) National Long-Term Ratings of 'BBB+(twn)' and National Short-Term Ratings of 'F2(twn)'. The Outlooks are Stable.

TCS's National Ratings reflect its moderate leverage, adequate liquidity and sound capitalisation. They are constrained by TCS's small securities franchise and susceptibility to market volatility, which Fitch expects to keep earnings volatile in the medium-term. TCS reported a small net loss in 2011 (2.5% of equity) due to trading losses amid a market downturn. The agency may consider negative rating action if TCS increases its risk appetite, particularly in proprietary trading, that leads to considerable deterioration in its credit profile.

The ratings of TCF are based on support from TCS given the majority ownership by TCS and TCF's status as an integral part of the latter's securities franchise. TCS intends to position TCF as a proprietary futures and options trader that would generate stable earnings by trading various absolute return type strategies that are developed in-house. TCF's risk management is integrated with that of TCS. Risk exposures are managed via pre-defined limits and monitoring from TCS. Any changes in TCS's ratings will most likely have a similar effect on TCF. A reduction in TCF's strategic importance to TCS could also trigger a negative rating action on TCF.

TCS, established in 1989, is a small fully licensed securities firm involved in brokerage, underwriting and proprietary trading. Ta Chong Bank is TCS's largest shareholder with 34.87% shareholding and controls TCS's board. TCF was established in 2008 and is a small futures company that solely conducts proprietary trading. TCS became TCF's largest and controlling shareholder in December 2011 when it increased its ownership to 78.5% from 30%.

