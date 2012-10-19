Oct 19 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have reviewed Magi Funding I's performance by applying our relevant criteria and conducting our credit and cash flow analysis.

-- Following our analysis, we have taken various rating actions on the class A, B, and C notes.

-- Magi Funding I is a cash flow CLO transaction that securitizes loans to speculative-grade corporate firms, with the collateral managed by Henderson Global Investors.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today took various credit rating actions on Magi Funding I PLC's outstanding EUR208.30 million class A, B, and C notes.

Specifically, we have:

-- Raised to 'AA+ (sf)' from 'AA- (sf)' our rating on the class A notes;

-- Affirmed our 'BBB+ (sf)' rating on the class B notes; and

-- Lowered to 'BB- (sf)' from 'BBB- (sf)' our rating on the class C notes (see list below).

Today's rating actions follow our review of the transaction's performance, a credit and cash flow analysis, and the application of our relevant criteria for transactions of this type. We last reviewed the transaction in October 2011, when we raised our ratings on the class A to C notes following increased credit enhancement for all classes of notes (see "Ratings Raised On CLO Transaction Magi Funding I's Class A, B, And C Notes After Review," published on Oct. 19, 2011).

Since our previous review, we have observed that the transaction has benefited from reduced time-to-maturity andan increase in the performing portfolio's weighted-average spread to 3.85% from 3.56%. In addition, the issuer has repaid EUR30.61 million of principal on the class A notes.

We have noted an increase to 7.26% from 4.61% of assets rated in the 'CCC' category (rated 'CCC+', 'CCC', or 'CCC-') and defaulted assets (assets from obligors rated 'CC', 'SD' [selective default], or 'D') have also increased to 3.47% from 1.71%.

We have observed a moderate decrease in the scenario default rates (SDRs) for each rating level, compared with our last review. We subjected the rated notes to various cash flow scenarios incorporating different default patterns, as well as interest rate curves, to determine each tranche's break-even default rates (BDRs) at each rating level.

Taking into account the partial redemption of the class A notes, we have performed our credit and cash flow analysis. This has resulted in BDRs passing at the 'AA+' rating level. Therefore, we believe that the credit enhancement available to the class A notes is now commensurate with a higher rating than we previously assigned. Accordingly, we have raised to 'AA+ (sf)' from 'AA- (sf)' our rating on the class A notes.

Our ratings on the class B and C notes were constrained by the application of the largest obligor test, a supplemental stress test that we introduced in our 2009 cash flow collateralized debt obligation (CDO) criteria (see "Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs," published on Sept. 17, 2009). This test addresses event and model risk that might be present in the transaction. Although the BDRs generated by our cash flow model indicated an upgrade to 'A- (sf)', the largest obligor test capped the rating on the class B notes at 'BBB+ (sf)'. We have therefore affirmed our 'BBB+ (sf)' rating on the class B notes.

The largest obligor test caps the rating on the class C notes at 'B+ (sf)', although the BDRs generated by our cash flow model indicate a higher rating. The review of the largest obligor test results has led to our final recommendation. We have therefore lowered to 'BB- (sf)' from 'BBB- (sf)' our rating on the class C notes.

The Bank of New York Mellon (AA-/Negative/A-1+) acts as an account bank and custodian. In our view, the counterparty is appropriately rated to support the ratings on these notes (see "Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions," published on May 31, 2012).

Magi Funding I is a cash flow collateralized loan obligation (CLO) transaction that closed in February 2006. The portfolio comprises euro-denominated loans to speculative-grade corporate firms and is managed by Henderson Global Investors Ltd

RATINGS LIST

Rating

Class To From

Magi Funding I PLC

EUR300 Million Floating-Rate Notes

Rating Raised

A AA+ (sf) AA- (sf)

Rating Affirmed

B BBB+ (sf)

Rating Lowered

C BB- (sf) BBB- (sf)