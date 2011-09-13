(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 13 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based Shalimar Industries Limited (SIL) a National Long-Term Rating of 'Fitch B(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings reflect SIL's small scale of operation, tight liquidity as reflected by its high working capital utilization, low EBITDA margin of 5%-6% in the last four years due to intense competition from its industry peers, and weak credit metrics. SIL's net financial leverage (net debt/EBITDA) was high at 5.5x in the financial year ended March 2011 (FY10: 5.93x) and interest coverage has been low at around 1x for the past four years.

Positively, the ratings also reflect the over six-decade-long experience of SIL's promoters - the Khaitan family - and the former's leadership position in manufacturing pin and pin-based products for the jute industry. The ratings further reflect the company's robust revenue growth of 32% yoy to INR166.8m in FY11, driven by higher sales volume of pins (65%-70% of total revenue), leading to increased market share.

Positive rating guidelines include an increase in SIL's EBITDA margins resulting in a sustained improvement in its net debt/EBITDA to below 5x. Conversely, a decline in the company's EBITDA margins leading to a net debt/EBITDA above 6.5x may result in negative rating action.

SIL product portfolio comprises pins, card staves, aluminum staves, jute shuttle and tobacco staves. At end-FY11, SIL had total debt of INR49.3m, comprising working capital debt of INR45.7m, vehicle loan of INR1.9m and unsecured loan of INR1.7m.

SIL's bank loans are rated as follows:

- Fund-based limits of INR48m: 'Fitch B(ind)'

- Non-fund based limits of INR12m: 'Fitch A4(ind)'