Sept 13- Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Spencer's Travel Services Limited's (STSL) National Long-Term Rating at 'Fitch BB-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The affirmation reflects STSL's three-decade long experience as a general sales agent for airlines of cargo space and passenger seats as well as its strong long-standing relationships with its airline customers. STSL also benefits from being part of RPG Group by way of business visibility and potential financial support. Total adjusted debt/operating EBITDAR fell to 1.89x in the financial year ended March 2011 from 4.35x in FY10, after assets and liabilities pertaining to an aircraft belonging to RPG Group were removed from STSL's books.

STSL's gross revenue (total value of ticket sales) rose to INR2,627.7m in FY11 from INR2,423m in FY10 although net revenue declined to INR156.6m from INR181m. This was mainly due to termination of contract with Cathay Air, reducing passenger ticket sales and cargo sales. The company reported only six months of revenue from Cathay Pacific during FY11.

The ratings are constrained by STSL's low margins and risk of termination of contract by airlines. In FY11 (audited), the company reported a EBITDA/net revenue margin of 20.2% (FY10: 19.5%).

Negative rating guidelines include any significant deterioration in STSL's interest coverage and further termination of agreements by any other major airline. Any stoppage and/ or a significant reduction of commission payments by the airlines, any default by agents and/ or airlines due to a weak operating environment may also put downward pressure on ratings. Positive rating guidelines include any significant improvement in commissions and margins and tie-ups with more airlines, which would boost STSL's revenues and margins.

RPG Group was established in 1979, with an estimated turnover of around INR200bn. RPG group companies are involved in diverse business interests ranging from power, infrastructure, IT, retail, to entertainment.

Other affirmed STSL's ratings:

- INR5m fund-based working capital limits: 'Fitch BB-(ind)' /'Fitch A4+(ind)'

- INR350m non fund- based working capital limit: 'Fitch A4+(ind)'