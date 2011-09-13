UPDATE 4-Chinese bitcoin exchanges say to strengthen scrutiny of customers
* China central bank met smaller exchanges (Adds Cryptocompare quote and data in pars 14-16)
* Moody's assigns Baa1/P-2/C- to Liberbank; outlook negative (Spain)
* China central bank met smaller exchanges (Adds Cryptocompare quote and data in pars 14-16)
* FY prelim earnings margin 66.6 million euros ($70.99 million) versus 61.4 million euros a year ago
* OppenheimerFunds Inc reports a 5.38 percent passive stake in Amerigas Partners LP as on Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2kwtKpH) Further company coverage: