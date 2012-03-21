GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks pare losses, dollar flounders as lift from Fed, Mnuchin wanes
* Asia ex-Japan, Nikkei little changed after mixed Wall Street
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 21 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- OJSC Oil Co. Rosneft ----------------------------------- 21-Mar-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/-- Country: Russia
Primary SIC: Oil and gas
exploration
services
Mult. CUSIP6: 00080J
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
26-May-2008 BBB-/-- BBB-/--
12-Jan-2007 BB+/-- BB+/--
===============================================================================
* Asia ex-Japan, Nikkei little changed after mixed Wall Street
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Feb 23 Anytime you hear the mantra "this time it will be different," it's probably best to assume the same old cycle will repeat itself.
SINGAPORE, Feb 23 Two hundred firefighters battled a blaze at a Singapore waste management plant which triggered a series of explosions and sent a plume of black smoke into the early morning sky.