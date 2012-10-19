(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 19 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- BPS-Sberbank ---------------------------------- 19-Oct-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B-/Stable/C Country: Belarus

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

03-Oct-2011 B-/C B-/C

16-Mar-2011 B/B B/B

20-Jun-2008 B+/B B+/B

===============================================================================

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating B-/Stable/C

SACP b-

Anchor b-

Business Position Adequate (0)

Capital and Earnings Weak (0)

Risk Position Adequate (0)

Funding and Liquidity Average

and Adequate (0)

Support 0

GRE Support 0

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support 0

Additional Factors 0

Major Rating Factors

Strengths:

-- Good domestic market position.

-- Support from the majority owner, Russian state bank Sberbank.

Weaknesses:

-- Extremely risky operating environment in Belarus.

-- High credit risk in view of severe turbulence in 2011.

-- Weak capitalization.

Outlook

The stable outlook on Belarus-based BPS-Sberbank mirrors that on Belarus and reflects the easing in liquidity conditions in the near term.

Further rating actions on the bank could result from changes to the foreign currency sovereign credit ratings on Belarus or Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' transfer and convertibility (T&C) assessment of Belarus (for an explanation of our T&C assessments, see "Criteria For Determining Transfer And Convertibility Assessments," published on May 18, 2009). A further downgrade of Belarus and a downward revision of our T&C assessment would likely trigger similar rating actions on BPS-Sberbank. Moreover, if we saw a decreased likelihood of timely and sufficient extraordinary parental support, we might consider lowering the ratings if the bank's stand-alone credit profile had not improved.

Ratings upside in the near term is unlikely and would be possible only if the bank's stand-alone credit quality and the probability of parental support remained unchanged. This is if we also raised the sovereign ratings and T&C assessment on Belarus, which is a remote possibility in the short term.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Belarus (Republic of), May 30, 2012

-- Outlooks On Belarusbank, Belvnesheconombank, BPS-Sberbank, Belagroprombank Revised To Stable After Sovereign Revision, April 26, 2012

-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- BICRA On Belarus Revised To Group '10' From Group '9', Nov. 9, 2011

-- Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010

-- Criteria For Determining Transfer And Convertibility Assessments, May 18, 2009