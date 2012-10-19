(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 19 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed LHL Trust 2000-1's senior beneficial interests (senior BIs) as detailed below. The transaction is a securitisation of residential mortgage loans originated by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Loan & Finance Co., Ltd (formerly Life Housing Loan Co., Ltd).

JPY2.34bn* senior BIs affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

*as of 18 October 2012

The affirmation reflects Fitch's view that available credit enhancement (CE) level is sufficient to support the current ratings.

The pool performance has been in line with Fitch's expectation. Delinquencies have been limited to date at no more than five delinquent loans in any given month. CE levels have more than tripled since closing in April 2000 through sequential payment, and Fitch considers that the senior BIs are sufficiently protected against performance deterioration.