(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 21 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Holland Homes Oranje MBS B.V.'s class A notes at 'AAAsf', downgraded the non-collateralised class B notes and assigned ratings to the new class S notes. At the same time, the existing class A and B notes have been removed from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.

The transaction comprises 100% NHG-backed mortgage loans originated by DBV Levensverzekeringsmaatschappij N.V. (DBV Leven, not rated) and DBV Finance. In November 2009, DBV Leven merged into SRLEV N.V. and DBV Finance merged into SNS Bank N.V. in March 2011, respectively. SRLEV and SNS Bank are both 100% direct subsidiaries of the SNS Reaal Group N.V. ('BBB+'/Stable/'F2'). After the mergers, SNS Bank became the seller and SRLEV N.V. acts as servicer for the Holland Homes Oranje transactions.

Following the update of Fitch's criteria for rating RMBS transactions backed by the Nationale Hypotheek Garantie (NHG), SNS Bank has restructured the transaction. The affirmation of the 'AAAsf' rating of the class A notes reflects the increased credit enhancement provided by the newly created class S notes.

The agency was provided with updated pool cuts, historical NHG claims submitted to the Stichting WEW, and historical foreclosure data of the NHG-backed loans, followed by proposals to restructure the transaction and amended documentation.

On the restructure date, 20 March 2012, the proceeds of the mezzanine class S notes were used for a partial redemption of the class A notes. The class S notes rank senior to the non-collateralised class B notes, but junior to the class A notes leading to an increase in credit enhancement to 4.07% from the current 0.70%. The margins on the class S notes are equal to the unchanged margins on the class A notes.

All the insurance loans (20% of the pool) in the mortgage portfolio have DBV or SNS as the policy provider. In case of insolvency of the insurance policy providers, courts could potentially allow borrowers to set-off against their mortgage amounts owed to them under the insurance policies. In its analysis, Fitch assumed 100% of set-off likelihood should any of the insurance providers fail. The additional credit enhancement needed in order to cover this risk is incorporated in the cash flow modelling analysis.

The transaction benefits from a collection foundation structure. The collection account into which borrowers make their mortgage payments is maintained by a bankruptcy-remote foundation, Stichting DBV Derdengelden (the collection foundation). Any payment made into the collection foundation account will not be part of DBV or SNS's insolvency estate. The collection foundation account is held with ABN AMRO Bank N.V. ('A+'/Stable/'F1+'), which is an eligible counterparty as per Fitch criteria. As a result, Fitch believes the risk of any commingling loss in the transaction to be minimal.

The rating actions are as follows:

Class A (ISIN XS0238851827): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; off RWN

Class B (ISIN XS0238855141): downgraded from 'Asf" to 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable; off RWN

Fitch has assigned final ratings to the Class S notes of Holland Homes Oranje MBS as follows:

EUR26,000,000 floating-rate mezzanine class S mortgage-backed notes: 'BBB+sf'; Outlook Stable

The rating of the class S note is credit-linked to SNS Bank N.V.. Fitch affirmed SNS Bank's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook on 8 March 2012.

To analyse the credit enhancement levels, Fitch evaluated the collateral using its default model, details of which can be found in the reports entitled "EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria", dated 16 August 2011, "EMEA RMBS Criteria Addendum - Netherlands" and "EMEA RMBS Criteria Addendum - Netherlands - NHG-Backed", both dated 6 July 2011, available at www.fitchratings.com. The agency assessed the transaction cash flows using default and loss severity assumptions indicated by the default model under various structural stresses including prepayment speeds and interest rate scenarios. The cash flow tests showed that each class of notes could withstand loan losses at a level corresponding to the related stress scenario without incurring any principal loss or interest shortfall and can retire principal by the legal final maturity.

Fitch's stress and rating sensitivity analysis is detailed in the new issue report which will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com.