From our analysis, we have observed that EUR115.7 million of the class A notes have paid down since our August 2011 rating action, which in our view has helped increase the credit enhancement for all classes of notes since then. We have also observed an increase in the weighted-average spread to 338 basis points (bps) from 312 bps over the same period.

We subjected the capital structure to a cash flow analysis to determine the break-even default rate for each rated class. In our analysis, we used the reported portfolio balance that we consider to be performing, the weighted-average spread, and the weighted-average recovery rates that we considered appropriate. We incorporated various cash flow stress scenarios using alternative default patterns, levels, and timing for each liability rating category, in conjunction with different interest stress scenarios.

From our analysis, we have observed that the non-euro-denominated assets currently make up 10.40% of the portfolio. These assets are hedged under a cross-currency swap agreement. In our cash flow analysis, we considered scenarios where the hedging counterparties do not perform and where the transaction is therefore exposed to changes in currency rates.

In our opinion, the credit enhancement available to the class A notes is consistent with a higher rating than previously assigned, taking into account our credit and cash flow analysis and our 2012 counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions," published on May 31, 2012). We have therefore raised our rating on the class A notes to 'AA+ (sf)' from 'A+ (sf)'.

Our credit and cash flow analysis on the class B-1 and B-2 notes indicated that the credit enhancement was consistent with higher ratings than previously assigned. In addition, we have observed a significant decrease in the rated balances of the class R, U, and X combination notes compared with the principal balances of the rated components. We have therefore raised our ratings on these classes of notes. As the updated ratings on these five classes of notes are currently lower than the ratings on any of the counterparties in the transaction, they are not affected by the application of our 2012 counterparty criteria.

We have affirmed our ratings on the class C notes, and the class Q and S combination notes, as our analysis indicates that the credit enhancement available to these notes is consistent with the ratings currently assigned.

We have lowered our ratings on the class D-1 and D-2 notes to 'CCC+ (sf)' from 'B+ (sf)' as our ratings on these classes of notes were constrained by the application of the largest obligor default test, a supplemental stress test that we introduced in our 2009 criteria update for corporate collateralized debt obligations (CDOs) (see "Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs," published on Sept. 17, 2009).

North Westerly CLO II is a cash flow collateralized loan obligation (CLO) transaction that securitizes loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate firms. The transaction closed in September 2004 and is managed by NIBC Bank N.V.

RATINGS LIST

Class Rating

To From

North Westerly CLO II B.V.

EUR413.5 Million Secured Fixed- And Floating-Rate Deferrable Interest And Subordinated Notes

Ratings Raised

A AA+ (sf) A+ (sf)

B-1 BBB+ (sf) BBB- (sf)

B-2 BBB+ (sf) BBB-(sf)

R (Comb) A- (sf) BBB (sf)

U (Comb) BBB- (sf) BB+ (sf)

X (Comb) A- (sf) BB+ (sf)

Ratings Affirmed

C BB+ (sf)

Q (Comb) BB+ (sf)

S (Comb) BB- (sf)

Ratings lowered

D-1 CCC+ (sf) B+ (sf)

D-2 CCC+ (sf) B+ (sf)

(Comb)--Combination.