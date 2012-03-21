(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 21 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Gemini (Eclipse 2006-3) plc's CMBS notes, due July 2016, as follows:

GBP569.15m class A (XS0273575107): downgraded to 'CCsf' from 'CCCsf'; Recovery Estimate of RE50%

GBP27.76m class B (XS0273576289): downgraded to 'CCsf' from 'CCCsf'; RE0%

GBP101.8m class C (XS0273576446): downgraded to 'Csf' from 'CCsf'; RE0%

GBP81.4m class D (XS0273576792) downgraded to 'Csf' from 'CCsf'; RE0%

GBP70.21m class E (XS0273576958): downgraded to 'Csf' from 'CCsf'; RE0%

The downgrades have been driven by further deterioration of collateral performance since the last rating action in May 2011.

Across the portfolio of 35 assets, net rental income has fallen by just over 18% over the past 12 months, driven by an increase in physical vacancy to approximately 20% across the portfolio from 18%. This reported vacancy figure does not account for a number of tenants currently in administration, which are likely to depart from their premises in the near future.

Due to falling net income, the loan is not paying its interest in full. Loan interest arrears and swap breakage costs both rank ahead of principal following acceleration. So far, liquidity drawings stand at GBP20.4m, up GBP9.3m over the past 12 months. This cost of carry is set to be incurred for some time due to the enormous swap breakage cost implied by current swap rates. With a GBP273.5m senior liability estimated as at the January 2012 interest payment date (IPD) - up from GBP123.7m 12 months ago, but likely to decline over time as the swap duration falls - there is little chance of timely asset disposal. At legal final bond maturity (2019), the senior swap will still have seven years until expiry. Therefore, for swap breakage costs to be eliminated, the relevant forward rates will have to rise from their present lows above the contracted rate no later than legal maturity.

Even without swap breakage costs included, the reported senior LTV stands at 181%. This reflects a GBP469.6m portfolio value estimated in September 2011, the first valuation undertaken since September 2008. Over this period, portfolio value has reportedly fallen 41%. There is limited prospect of any of this fall being reversed by legal final maturity; in addition, significant loan interest will continue to accrue. With senior liabilities accounted for, overall leverage is likely to remain higher than implied by the reported 181% LTV, so principal recoveries under the loan at acceleration will be limited. Fitch expects all bonds to default, with all but the class A notes written off in full.