March 21 -

Summary analysis -- Surgut (City of) ------------------------------ 21-Mar-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB+/Stable/-- Country: Russia

Primary SIC: Sovereign

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

16-Mar-2012 BB+/-- BB+/--

08-Oct-2010 BB/-- BB/--

Rationale

The ratings on the Russian city of Surgut are constrained by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services view of the city's limited economic growth prospects and low revenue flexibility and predictability stemming from its dependence on transfers from Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Okrug (KMAO; BBB/Stable/--; Russia national scale 'ruAAA') and exposure to the volatile oil industry.

Surgut's high wealth levels, continued prudent financial management, very low debt burden, and consistently positive liquidity position support the ratings.

Surgut's economy and budget revenues are largely exposed to the volatile oil industry. Russia's fourth-largest oil producer, Surgutneftegas (not rated), employs about 15% of the city's workforce and accounts for more than 30% of its tax revenues. We expect a stagnation of the city's economy over the long term due to gradual depletion of mature oil fields and only modest 3%-4% growth of industrial output.