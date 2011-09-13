(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- French insurer CNP Assurances' capital adequacy has weakened further owing to the recent stock market turmoil and its exposure to lower rated European sovereign bonds.

-- We believe the difficult financial environment will constrain CNP's ability to rapidly restore its capital adequacy.

-- We are therefore revising the outlook on CNP and its guaranteed entity CNP Caution to negative from stable and affirming the 'AA-' long-term ratings.

-- The negative outlook reflects our uncertainty about CNP's ability to restore its capital adequacy, in line with the current ratings, within the next two years.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it revised its outlook to negative from stable on French insurer CNP Assurances (CNP) and its guaranteed entity CNP Caution.

At the same time, we affirmed the 'AA-' long-term counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on CNP and CNP Caution.

The outlook revision follows our assessment of CNP's weakened stand-alone credit profile, deriving mainly from further deterioration in its capital adequacy.

In our view, the recent adverse developments in capital markets are weighing on CNP's capital adequacy. Under Standard & Poor-s risk-based insurance capital model, CNP's weakening capital adequacy stems from its exposure to equities, which represented about 9.3% of total investments at the end of June 2011, as well as its reliance on soft forms of capital, mainly unrealized capital gains and value in force. We also believe that CNP's credit risk has increased so far this year mainly from its exposure to lower rated European sovereign bonds, issued for instance in Greece, Portugal, and Ireland.

The capital market turmoil is in our view weakening the group's earnings generation capabilities and therefore its ability to organically restore capitalization in the medium term. Still, we continue to consider CNP's underlying earnings as strong--new business margins were 12.3% at year-end 2010 and 14.3% for the first-half of 2011.

The negative outlook reflects the deterioration of CNP's capital adequacy as it faces higher market and credit risk. Together with the tough financial landscape, we believe these factors could slow CNP's ability to generate earnings and ultimately delay its efforts to restore its capital adequacy. In our opinion, capital adequacy will remain a rating weakness for CNP in the next two years.

We expect CNP's competitive position to remain broadly stable. While the company is improving its business mix toward more profitable products, we believe the low interest rate environment will weigh on financial income. The group could also hit some hurdles in sales of unit-linked products given the current falling stock markets. Consequently, we expect new business margins will remain just above 11% in 2011 and 2012. CNP's consolidated net result will likely stand at least at EUR800 million (before dividends) at year-end 2011.

At this stage, we don't expect the company to make any acquisitions involving large capital expenditures, which could cause capital adequacy to fall far below the current rating level.

We could lower the ratings if CNP posts earnings short of our expectations or if its capital adequacy further deteriorates.

We could revise the outlook to stable chiefly if CNP's capital adequacy rises toward good levels under our risk-based capital model at a faster pace than what we currently expect.

