(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 13 - Fitch Ratings assigns a rating of 'A+' to the $500
million of 3.00% first mortgage bonds issued by Carolina Power &
Light Company d/b/a Progress Energy Carolinas, Inc. (PEC). The
bonds will mature Sept. 15, 2021. The new bonds are secured by a
lien of mortgage and rank equally with PEC's other first
mortgage bonds. Proceeds from the bonds will be used to repay
short-term debt, which totaled approximately $178 million as of
Aug. 31, 2011, and the balance for general corporate purposes,
including construction expenditures. The Rating Outlook is
Stable.
Strong Financial Position and Supportive Regulation: PEC's
ratings reflect its financial position and supportive state
regulation. PEC's cash flows are stabilized and lag is minimized
via annually reset clauses for recovery of fuel; certain
purchased power energy and capacity; demand-side management;
energy efficiency; and certain renewables costs.
Parent Support: PEC's ratings also consider the upstream
dividend payments to parent, Progress Energy, Inc . (IDR
'BBB'/Outlook Stable by Fitch), needed to help support the
substantial holding company debt.
Strong Credit Ratios: While helped by favorable weather,
PEC's funds from operation (FFO) interest coverage ratio
exceeded 8 times (x) in 2010. Fitch anticipates that PEC's
credit metrics will remain strong relative to rating guidelines
over the next couple of years, but will be less robust than 2010
metrics due to challenging weather comparisons, recovery lag for
investments in new generation units, and other system
improvements.
Capital Program Execution Risk: Fitch's rating concerns
center on execution risk and timely cost recovery for the fleet
modernization plan to retire older coal units and replace the
capacity with several new gas-fired combined cycle combustion
turbine (CCGT) units. In addition, sales to commercial and
residential customers are still under pressure.
Rating Outlook Stable: The Stable Outlook assumes PEC will
obtain base rate relief in mid-2013. The Stable Rating Outlook
also assumes no significant rate credits or prolonged rate
freezes associated with North Carolina and South Carolina state
approvals of the Duke Energy merger.