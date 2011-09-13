(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 13 - Fitch Ratings assigns a rating of 'A+' to the $500 million of 3.00% first mortgage bonds issued by Carolina Power & Light Company d/b/a Progress Energy Carolinas, Inc. (PEC). The bonds will mature Sept. 15, 2021. The new bonds are secured by a lien of mortgage and rank equally with PEC's other first mortgage bonds. Proceeds from the bonds will be used to repay short-term debt, which totaled approximately $178 million as of Aug. 31, 2011, and the balance for general corporate purposes, including construction expenditures. The Rating Outlook is Stable.

Strong Financial Position and Supportive Regulation: PEC's ratings reflect its financial position and supportive state regulation. PEC's cash flows are stabilized and lag is minimized via annually reset clauses for recovery of fuel; certain purchased power energy and capacity; demand-side management; energy efficiency; and certain renewables costs.

Parent Support: PEC's ratings also consider the upstream dividend payments to parent, Progress Energy, Inc . (IDR 'BBB'/Outlook Stable by Fitch), needed to help support the substantial holding company debt.

Strong Credit Ratios: While helped by favorable weather, PEC's funds from operation (FFO) interest coverage ratio exceeded 8 times (x) in 2010. Fitch anticipates that PEC's credit metrics will remain strong relative to rating guidelines over the next couple of years, but will be less robust than 2010 metrics due to challenging weather comparisons, recovery lag for investments in new generation units, and other system improvements.

Capital Program Execution Risk: Fitch's rating concerns center on execution risk and timely cost recovery for the fleet modernization plan to retire older coal units and replace the capacity with several new gas-fired combined cycle combustion turbine (CCGT) units. In addition, sales to commercial and residential customers are still under pressure.

Rating Outlook Stable: The Stable Outlook assumes PEC will obtain base rate relief in mid-2013. The Stable Rating Outlook also assumes no significant rate credits or prolonged rate freezes associated with North Carolina and South Carolina state approvals of the Duke Energy merger.