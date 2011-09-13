(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 13 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Split 2 S.r.l.'s (Split 2) notes, as follows:

EUR39.6m class A notes: affirmed at 'AAA';Outlook Stable;

EUR63.2m class B notes: affirmed at 'AA'; Outlook Stable

EUR45.2m class C notes: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable

The transaction is a securitisation of performing lease contracts, arising from three sub-pools (real estate, equipment and auto) originated by SanPaolo Leasint S.p.a., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Intesa San Paolo (rated 'AA-'/Stable/'F1+').

The affirmation of the notes reflects the continuing de-leveraging of the notes at the most senior level, the continued credit enhancement provided by the class B and C notes and the cash reserve. It also incorporates Fitch's view of the Italian leasing market, which continues to show a decrease in 30-plus days delinquency and dynamic default ratios and witnessed an increase in excess spread.

Since closing, the transaction has been subject to originator buy backs (7.7% of the 15% allowed by the transaction documentation, including those relative to loans in payment holidays). With the exception of about 1.8%, it is not possible to track their actual performance. This influences Fitch's evaluation of the transaction's level of defaults. In addition, the agency notes that in line with the trend for the Italian leasing market, originator support has decreased significantly since Q310.

The portfolio's performance has been better than Fitch's original expectations. Default and delinquency performance deteriorated in 2009 and Q110 due to the current Italian stressed economic conditions. However, at the last payment date, performance had improved, as the delinquency rate (DR) and gross default rate (GDR) decreased significantly to 0.39% and 0.91% from 1.11% and 3.64%, respectively, at December 2009.

Since closing, the Fitch cumulative default rate (CDR) and the Fitch cumulative loss rate (CLR) have performed better than Fitch's base case assumptions. The CDR currently stands at 1.39% compared to a base case of 1.64%, and the CLR stands at 0.78% compared to a base case of 1.26%.

Since December 2009, around EUR32.8m of the class A notes amortisation (on a cumulative basis) has been provided by the repurchase of performing (EUR32.6m) and delinquent (EUR189,790) contracts made by the originator to grant the ABI payment holiday scheme to the obligors. The repurchase option is limited to 7% of the initial portfolio balance. So far, the originator has repurchased 1.82% of the initial pool.

Due to the longer tenor of the real estate contracts than the equipment and auto contracts, the portfolio is currently almost entirely represented by real estate contracts. As of July 2011, the real estate sub-pool represented 99.6% of the portfolio; the remaining portion includes the equipment pool (0.3%) and the auto pool (0.02%). Since closing, the real estate sub-pool performance has been better than that of the other sub-pools.

The Fitch CDR is calculated as the outstanding principal of the cumulative gross defaults divided by the outstanding principal of the portfolio as at the initial valuation date plus new purchases. Fitch CLR is calculated as the outstanding principal of the cumulative net defaults divided by the outstanding principal of the portfolio as at the initial valuation date plus new purchases.