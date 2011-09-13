(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 13 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Split 2 S.r.l.'s (Split
2) notes, as follows:
EUR39.6m class A notes: affirmed at 'AAA';Outlook Stable;
EUR63.2m class B notes: affirmed at 'AA'; Outlook Stable
EUR45.2m class C notes: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
The transaction is a securitisation of performing lease
contracts, arising from three sub-pools (real estate, equipment
and auto) originated by SanPaolo Leasint S.p.a., a wholly-owned
subsidiary of Intesa San Paolo (rated
'AA-'/Stable/'F1+').
The affirmation of the notes reflects the continuing
de-leveraging of the notes at the most senior level, the
continued credit enhancement provided by the class B and C notes
and the cash reserve. It also incorporates Fitch's view of the
Italian leasing market, which continues to show a decrease in
30-plus days delinquency and dynamic default ratios and
witnessed an increase in excess spread.
Since closing, the transaction has been subject to
originator buy backs (7.7% of the 15% allowed by the transaction
documentation, including those relative to loans in payment
holidays). With the exception of about 1.8%, it is not possible
to track their actual performance. This influences Fitch's
evaluation of the transaction's level of defaults. In addition,
the agency notes that in line with the trend for the Italian
leasing market, originator support has decreased significantly
since Q310.
The portfolio's performance has been better than Fitch's
original expectations. Default and delinquency performance
deteriorated in 2009 and Q110 due to the current Italian
stressed economic conditions. However, at the last payment date,
performance had improved, as the delinquency rate (DR) and gross
default rate (GDR) decreased significantly to 0.39% and 0.91%
from 1.11% and 3.64%, respectively, at December 2009.
Since closing, the Fitch cumulative default rate (CDR) and
the Fitch cumulative loss rate (CLR) have performed better than
Fitch's base case assumptions. The CDR currently stands at 1.39%
compared to a base case of 1.64%, and the CLR stands at 0.78%
compared to a base case of 1.26%.
Since December 2009, around EUR32.8m of the class A notes
amortisation (on a cumulative basis) has been provided by the
repurchase of performing (EUR32.6m) and delinquent (EUR189,790)
contracts made by the originator to grant the ABI payment
holiday scheme to the obligors. The repurchase option is limited
to 7% of the initial portfolio balance. So far, the originator
has repurchased 1.82% of the initial pool.
Due to the longer tenor of the real estate contracts than
the equipment and auto contracts, the portfolio is currently
almost entirely represented by real estate contracts. As of July
2011, the real estate sub-pool represented 99.6% of the
portfolio; the remaining portion includes the equipment pool
(0.3%) and the auto pool (0.02%). Since closing, the real estate
sub-pool performance has been better than that of the other
sub-pools.
The Fitch CDR is calculated as the outstanding principal of
the cumulative gross defaults divided by the outstanding
principal of the portfolio as at the initial valuation date plus
new purchases. Fitch CLR is calculated as the outstanding
principal of the cumulative net defaults divided by the
outstanding principal of the portfolio as at the initial
valuation date plus new purchases.