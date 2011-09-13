(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 13-

OVERVIEW

-- The class E notes have suffered an interest shortfall following a discounted sale of the Schiphol loan.

-- In line with our criteria, we have lowered our rating on these notes to 'D (sf)'.

-- We understand that the special servicer might sell the assets backing the TOR loan in the near term, which we continue to expect to result in principal losses.

-- Accordingly, we have lowered our ratings on the class C and D notes.

-- MESDAG (Charlie) is a European CMBS transaction, currently backed by seven loans secured against residential and mixed-use commercial properties in Germany and The Netherlands.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its credit ratings on MESDAG (Charlie) B.V.'s class C, D, and E notes (see list below).

Our rating actions follow an interest shortfall on the class E notes and our expectation of principal losses on the TOR loan--the largest in the pool.

CLASS E NOTES

In April 2011, Hatfield Philips International Ltd., the special servicer, accepted a discounted purchase offer on the Schiphol loan. This resulted in NIBC Bank N.V. , the cash manager, debiting the class E notes principal deficiency ledger (PDL) by EUR2.1 million to reflect the loss on the loan. On the July interest payment date, the cash manager calculated interest payable under the class E notes by reference to its balance reduced by the principal loss referenced in the PDL, rather than to its current outstanding balance.

Because noteholders did not receive interest on the full amount of the class E notes, we consider that an interest shortfall has occurred. Therefore, we have lowered our rating on this class of notes to 'D (sf)'.

CLASS C AND D NOTES

The special servicer has indicated that it has received bids on the TOR loan portfolio, which it began to market for sale due to the mandatory prepayment obligation triggered by a loan-to-value ratio covenant breach (see "Ratings Lowered On CMBS Transaction MESDAG (Charlie)'s Class B, C, D, And E Notes; Affirmed On Class A And X Notes," published May 19, 2011). Therefore, we believe that the anticipated principal losses could crystallize in the near term. Moreover, the loan is scheduled to mature in September 2013 and any repayment before that date would likely trigger swap-breakage costs, which rank senior to noteholders in the priority of payments. We further note that, as per the servicing agreement, there would be a 1% liquidation fee payable to the special servicer upon sale of the portfolio.

Considering our valuation of the assets, together with swap-breakage costs and the liquidation fee, our analysis indicates that the portfolio backing the TOR loan will not yield enough proceeds to fully repay this loan. Accordingly, we have lowered our ratings on the class C and D notes to 'BB (sf)' and 'B- (sf)', respectively, to reflect our view on the reduced likelihood of full principal recovery.

MESDAG (Charlie) is a European commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction that closed in April 2007. It is currently backed by seven loans, down from nine at closing, secured against residential and mixed-use commercial properties in Germany and The Netherlands. The legal final maturity of the notes is in January 2019.