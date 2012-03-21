(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 21 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Rangoli International Private Limited's (RIPL) National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch BB+(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings continue to be constrained by RIPL's weak profitability, with operating EBITDA and net income at 3.97% and 1.4%, respectively, in FY11 (financial year ending March) and 4.2% and 1.3% in FY10, due to its highly working capital intensive garmenting business. The ratings are also constrained by the company's stressed liquidity position as reflected by its fully utilized working capital limits. However, comfort is drawn from very low capex requirements in the near term and the company having obtained additional bank limits in FY12 to support expanded operations and higher volumes.

The ratings are further constrained by RIPL's exposure to volatile international markets as 80% of its revenue is generated from exports, and forex risks mainly due to its unhedged foreign operations.

The ratings, however, draw comfort from management's eight years of experience in the international textile markets and a large revenue base of INR4,625m in FY11, up 25% yoy. The ratings also factor in RIPL's low net financial leverage (adjusted net debt/operating EBITDA) of 3.07x in FY11; although it is likely to increase in FY12 due to an expected increase in debt levels.

Negative rating action may result from a fall in operating EBITDA margins and/ or an increase in working capital requirements leading to interest coverage falling to below 1.5x and/or net financial leverage exceeding 6x on a sustained basis. Conversely, positive rating action may result from a sustained improvement in operating EBITDA margins coupled with an adjusted net debt/ EBITDA of 3.5x.

RIPL is a Delhi-based manufacturer and exporter of readymade garments. The company's customers are mostly trading companies in Middle East countries and Hong Kong. It also engages in trading diamonds (10%-15% of overall sales). RIPL's interest coverage stood at 3.29x in FY11 (FY10: 2.7x).

Fitch has also affirmed RIPL's bank loan facilities as follows:

- INR1,116m fund-based working capital limits (increased from INR890m): affirmed at 'Fitch BB+(ind)'/'Fitch A4+(ind)'

- INR376m non-fund-based limits (increased from INR352m): affirmed at 'Fitch BB+(ind)'/'Fitch A4+(ind)'