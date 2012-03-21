(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 21 -

Overview

-- Following the completion of construction of Walsall Hospital in 2011, The Walsall Hospital Company PLC (ProjectCo) has improved the quality of maintenance services and management systems.

-- At the same time, ProjectCo has demonstrated stable financial performance during the transition from construction to full operations.

-- We are therefore raising the Standard & Poor's Underlying Rating on ProjectCo to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'.

-- The stable outlook reflects the improvement in service delivery and our forecast of continued stable financial performance.

Rating Action

On March 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised to 'BBB' from 'BBB-' its Standard & Poor's Underlying Rating (SPUR) on the GBP160.35 million index-linked senior secured bonds (including GBP15 million in variation bonds) due 2041 issued by U.K.-based special purpose vehicle The Walsall Hospital Company PLC (ProjectCo). The outlook is stable.

The 'AA-' long-term insured rating and stable outlook on the bonds reflect the unconditional and irrevocable guarantee provided by Assured Guaranty (Europe) Ltd. (AGE; AA-/Stable/--) of payment of scheduled interest and principal, and will be revised in line with any changes to the rating or outlook on AGE.

Rationale

The upgrade reflects the improved services that ProjectCo and its service providers are delivering to Walsall Hospital. The service provider, Skanska Facilities Services (SFS; part of Skanska AB ), has implemented a number of improvements to processes and management systems in order to strengthen statutory compliance and service delivery. The improved service delivery and reduced level of deductions have in turn facilitated an improvement in ProjectCo's relationship with the Trust over the past 12 months. In accordance with our construction and operations counterparty criteria, we have not assigned a counterparty dependency assessment to SFS because, in our view, ProjectCo has sufficient liquidity available to replace SFS if required.

At the same time, ProjectCo has prepared an updated financial model that projects a stable financial profile in line with our existing forecasts. The new model projects a minimum annual debt service coverage ratio of 1.20x and an average of 1.22x. This compares to the minimum of 1.24x and average of 1.26x at financial close in 2007. The reduction in ratios reflects a significant reduction in interest rate assumptions in the new model. As a result, when calculated in accordance with our criteria, which excludes interest income, the minimum falls to 1.15x and the average to 1.17x, compared with 1.15x minimum and 1.18x average at financial close.

The 'BBB' SPUR on the senior secured debt reflects the following credit risks: exposure to Sweden-based construction and engineering group Skanska AB (not rated) as construction and hard facilities management (FM) contractor; more than 30 years of capital replacement risk, including hard FM risk in the retained estate; and the project's highly leveraged capital structure, with 90% debt to 10% equity and minimum and average debt service coverage ratios, excluding interest income, of 1.15x minimum and 1.17x average.

However, these weaknesses are offset by the following credit strengths: the successful completion of construction; improved operational performance; full availability-based revenue streams; and a relatively benign payment mechanism.

Liquidity

Liquidity is provided by a six-month debt service reserve account, a three-year forward-looking major maintenance reserve, and a change-in-law reserve. All reserves are currently funded in accordance with covenant requirements.

Recovery analysis

The recovery rating on the senior secured debt is '2', indicating our expectation of substantial (70%-90%) recovery of principal in the event of a payment default, and in the absence of the guarantee. To date, however, there has been limited experience regarding default or loss in this sector, and the value of potential recovery varies to some extent depending on the discount rate that we apply in our estimations.

Outlook

The stable outlook on the SPUR reflects the improvement in service delivery over the past 12 months combined with our forecast of continued stable financial performance.

We could lower the rating if service delivery were to weaken, for example leading to higher levels of deductions than we anticipate. We could also lower the rating if increased lifecycle expenditure put pressure on the project's financial profile.

Given the project's relatively weak financial profile for the rating, an upgrade is unlikely absent a material reduction in operating or financial risk.

The stable outlook on the insured rating reflects the outlook on the bond insurer, AGE, and will be revised in line with any change to the outlook on AGE.

Related Criteria And Research

All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated.

-- Project Finance Construction and Operations Counterparty Methodology, Dec. 20, 2011

-- Updated Project Finance Summary Debt Rating Criteria, Sept. 18, 2007

-- Recovery Ratings For Project Finance Transactions, April 8, 2005

Ratings List

Upgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action; Affirmed

To From

The Walsall Hospital Co. PLC

Senior Secured Debt BBB/Stable BBB-/Positive

Recovery Rating 2 2