DUBLIN, Sept 13 Ireland's spending minister said he hopes Dublin can agree with its international creditors to put some proceeds from state asset sales into creating a strategic investment bank and funding an investment programme.

Ireland's EU/IMF/ECB troika of lenders are looking for the government to commit to substantially more state asset sales than its 2 billion euro target, with the IMF urging it to go as far as 5 billion.

Brendan Howlin said some funds could be used to set up the strategic investment bank his Labour party proposed as a source of alternative funding for capital projects and the "New Era" project senior government partners Fine Gael want to invest in energy, broadband and IT.

"I’m hoping, for example, and we have to negotiate this with the Troika, to leverage some of this money into the programme for government commitments in relation to the New Era project and a strategic investment bank," Howlin told a parliamentary meeting on Tuesday.

