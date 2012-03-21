Companies reporting this week include the following:

Conagra Foods, Inc. (CONSUMER GOODS/Food Producers)

Credit spreads have tightened over the last three months, with the five-year point tightening from 72 basis points (bps) to 55 bps, a decrease of -23%. The liquidity score on Conagra Foods, Inc. decreased from 8.02 to 7.2 over the three-month period, causing an increase in liquidity from trading in the 37th percentile to the 24th percentile.

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (CONSUMER SERVICES/Travel & Leisure)

Credit spreads have tightened over the last three months, with the five-year point tightening from 122 bps to 97 bps, a decrease of -20%. The liquidity score on Darden Restaurants, Inc. decreased from 7.61 to 7.39 over the three-month period, causing a decrease in liquidity from trading in the 26th percentile to the 29th percentile.

Fedex Corporation (INDUSTRIALS/Industrial Transportation)

Credit spreads have tightened over the last three months, with the five-year point tightening from 115 bps to 96 bps, a decrease of -16%. The liquidity score on Fedex Corporation decreased from 7.49 to 7.39 over the three-month period, causing a decrease in liquidity from trading in the 23rd percentile to the 29th percentile.

General Mills, Inc. (CONSUMER GOODS/Food Producers)

Credit spreads have tightened over the last three months, with the five-year point tightening from 44 bps to 34 bps, a decrease of -21%. The liquidity score on General Mills, Inc. decreased from 7.93 to 7.25 over the three-month period, causing an increase in liquidity from trading in the 35th percentile to the 26th percentile.

Jabil Circuit, Inc. (INDUSTRIALS/Electronic & Electrical Equipment)

Credit spreads have tightened over the last three months, with the five-year point tightening from 262 bps to 258 bps, a decrease of -2%. The liquidity score on Jabil Circuit, Inc. decreased from 11.46 to 10.86 over the three-month period, causing an increase in liquidity from trading in the 88th percentile to the 87th percentile.

KB Home (CONSUMER GOODS/Household Goods)

Credit spreads have tightened over the last three months, with the five-year point tightening from 796 bps to 579 bps, a decrease of -27%. The liquidity score on KB Home decreased from 7.16 to 6.62 over the three-month period, causing an increase in liquidity from trading in the 13th percentile to the seventh percentile.

Nike Inc. (CONSUMER GOODS/Personal Goods)

Credit spreads have widened over the last three months, with the five-year point widening from 53 bps to 53 bps, an increase of 0%. The liquidity score on Nike Inc. decreased from 8.56 to 8.17 over the three-month period, causing an increase in liquidity from trading in the 52nd percentile to the 47th percentile.

Oracle Systems Corporation (TECHNOLOGY/Software & Computer Services)

Credit spreads have widened over the last three months, with the five-year point widening from 47 bps to 50 bps, an increase of 6%. The liquidity score on Oracle Systems Corporation decreased from 8.88 to 8.31 over the three-month period, causing an increase in liquidity from trading in the 59th percentile to the 50th percentile.

