(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 22 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Bangkok Insurance Public Co. Ltd. ------------- 22-Oct-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: Country: Thailand

Local currency A-/Negative/--

Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and

casualty

insurance

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

11-Oct-2007 A-/-- --/--

11-Jul-2006 NR/-- --/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The rating on Bangkok Insurance Public Co. Ltd. reflects the company's good competitive position within Thailand's property and casualty insurance industry and its adequate capitalization. Moderating factors include Bangkok Insurance's aggressive investment profile, which contains high exposure to market risks compared with its peers and counterparty concentration risk. Additionally, we expect the company's underwriting performance to remain weak, with investment gains supporting its operating performance.

Bangkok Insurance's third rank among property and casualty insurers in Thailand and the company's 7.3% market share in terms of gross premiums written at the end of the March 2012 reflect its competitive strength. The company's traditional strength has been in commercial lines with strong client relationships. The company has expanded its focus in personal lines through a multi-channel approach that includes bancassurance, telemarketing, and agents. As such, Bangkok Insurance has a more diversified portfolio with less concentration in motor lines--at 38.2% of gross premiums--than peers at the end of March 2012. The company's growth this year has been moderate (16.5%) compared with the market average (20.1%), as the company did not aggressively pursue business that was priced very competitively.

We consider Bangkok Insurance's underwriting performance to be weak because it continues to incur loss claims related to severe flooding last year. The company's combined operating ratio (COR) deteriorated to 135.9% for the six months ended June 30, 2012, compared with 115.7% for full-year 2011. Bangkok Insurance's operating profitability for the first half benefitted from the realization of investment gains. We therefore believe the company is likely to maintain an operating profit for the year.

We do not anticipate any further significant increase in flood-related losses because we believe that Bangkok Insurance has identified and reserved for most of the losses of which it is aware. However, ultimate losses could still vary from our expectations, partly due to potential loss escalation from its inward reinsurance book of business and from contingent business interruption claims.

Bangkok Insurance's capitalization is adequate, in our view, given the company's risk profile. Despite the company's losses, its regulatory capital adequacy ratio of 325% remains well above the required level. On a risk-based capital measure, Bangkok Insurance's capital position has remained within our expectations. This was mainly because a rebound in the equity market increased the value of the company's investments.

Fair value gains support the current ratings on Bangkok Insurance even though the company's capital base has weakened due to flood-related losses and dividends. Absolute capital rose 15.6% in the first half of 2012, even after a dividend payout of Thai baht (THB) 494 million, reflecting changes in the fair value prices on equities that flow straight to shareholders' funds. The risk charges on equities are relative to the fluctuations in fair value and changes in shareholders' funds. There is not much capital buffer to support further developments in flood-related losses or financial market declines.

Bangkok Insurance's high and concentrated allocation to equities exposes the company to increasing market risks, in our view. About 66% of the company's equity portfolio is concentrated on three stocks: Bangkok Bank Public Co. Ltd. (BBB+/Stable/A-2), Bumrungrad Hospital Public Co. Ltd., and the recently listed Bangkok Life Assurance Public Co. Ltd. Nevertheless, these three stocks are Bangkok Insurance's long-term holdings and family-related entities. Equities accounted for 62.6% of Bangkok Insurance's investments as of Dec. 31, 2011, compared with the industry average of about 27%.

Enterprise risk management

We consider Bangkok Insurance's enterprise risk management to be adequate despite its flood-related losses in 2011. The company's risk exposure is straightforward, and it has in place processes to monitor and control most areas of risks. Insurance risks are managed through underwriting guidelines as well as reinsurance purchases. Investment risks are well controlled except for related and directed investments. The company's catastrophe risk controls appear unsophisticated, similar to those of other Thai companies, in view of the Thai flood losses. Bangkok Insurance's use of risk models could also be further developed. Reserving is based on actuarial methods.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects our view that Bangkok Insurance's financial strength could weaken over the next 12-24 months due to volatility in the financial market as well as uncertainty surrounding ultimate losses related to last year's severe flooding in Thailand. In addition, losses from market agreements (sharing of business with other insurers) and from business interruption claims could further develop and negatively affect the company.

We could lower the ratings if Bangkok Insurance's capitalization weakens significantly from the current reported level because of reserves strengthening or decreases in fair value reserves, or if risk-adjusted capital, as measured by our capital model, weakens.

We may revise the outlook to stable if the risks of significant developments related to flood losses subside and if Bangkok Insurance's capitalization is sufficient to absorb the market volatility.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Refined Methodology And Assumptions For Analyzing Insurer Capital Adequacy Using The Risk-Based Insurance Capital Model, June 7, 2010

-- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009