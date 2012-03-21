(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 21 -
Ratings -- Hartford Life Insurance Co. ---------------------------- 21-Mar-2012
CREDIT RATING: Country: United States
Local currency A-/Stable/A-2 State/Province: Connecticut
Primary SIC: Life insurance
Mult. CUSIP6: 4165X0
Mult. CUSIP6: 4165X2
Mult. CUSIP6: 41660*
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
21-Mar-2012 A-/A-2 --/--
03-Mar-2009 A/A-1 --/--
26-Feb-2009 A+/A-1 --/--
