Japan is the world's second-largest net external creditor in absolute terms, and it has projected net assets of 176% of current account receipts as of the end of 2011. The country's current gold and foreign exchange reserves of over $1 trillion are second only to China's. In addition, both the financial sector and the combined corporate and household sectors are external creditors. Standard & Poor's expects continued current account surpluses to further expand Japan's net external assets for at least the next few years.

In our opinion, Japan's financial system appears sound compared with those of its European and U.S. counterparts, backed by several years of restructuring and reduction of nonperforming assets. While the Great East Japan Earthquake and other disasters of March 2011 damaged the economy, no major rise in credit losses occurred in the banking system on a whole, although some local financial institutions received government support.

The denomination of 3.8% of declared international foreign exchange reserves in yen as of the end of March 2011 illustrates the yen's reserve currency status. In addition, 19% of one-way daily global foreign exchange transactions were denominated in yen as of April 2010, and Japan's deep domestic capital markets and open capital account permit use of the yen as a global financing vehicle.

However, Japan's sovereign ratings also face constraints: the government's weak policy foundations, large fiscal deficits, and high debt, as well as prolonged deflation and an aging and shrinking workforce. Division of power between the two chambers of Japan's parliament, of which the ruling parties only have a majority in the Lower House, has weakened the government's ability to execute policy for the last six years except for 10 months from September 2009 to June 2010. The Democratic Party of Japan-led government has struggled to win opposition support to overcome this political impasse and achieve its policy objectives. Despite approval in both houses of parliament of an increase in the consumption tax, structural problems remain, such as current low macroeconomic growth and a mismatch between the social security system and an aging population. Thus, notwithstanding still-strong domestic demand for government debt and corresponding low real interest rates, we expect Japan's fiscal flexibility to continue to diminish.

We expect Japan's deficits to remain high for several years, partly because of the March 11, 2011, quake, tsunami, and disaster at Tokyo Electric Power Co. Inc.'s (TEPCO; B+/Negative/B) Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant, which undermined Japan's already weak fiscal position. In our view, general government deficits will remain high at over 10% of GDP in fiscal 2012 (ending March 31, 2013), compared with about 11% in fiscal 2011, if we include debt raised through a special reconstruction account. We expect deficits to remain above 9% until fiscal 2013, when we see net general government debt reaching 139% of GDP. The government's increasing debt burden and the nation's current low interest rate environment will make the government's fiscal position more vulnerable to interest rate volatility.

Lack of demand further depresses Japan's debt dynamics, bringing about an output gap and persistent deflation. Falling prices have led to a decline in aggregate nominal output since 1998. In addition, Japan's fast-aging population challenges both its fiscal and economic outlooks. Total social security-related expenses now make up 29% of the government's fiscal 2012 general account budget, and this ratio will rise without reforms in addition to those enacted in 2004.

Outlook

The negative outlook signals a downgrade is likely if medium-term growth prospects for real GDP per capita fall from our current projection of 1.1%. We would also consider lowering the long- and short-term ratings if the government's debt trajectory were to remain on its current course or begin to erode the nation's net external position. On the other hand, we may revise the outlook to stable if the government were to implement robust and sustainable fiscal reforms.

