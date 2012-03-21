(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 21 -
Ratings -- Hartford Life and Annuity Insurance Co. ---------------- 21-Mar-2012
CREDIT RATING: Country: United States
Local currency BBB+/Negative/-- State/Province: Connecticut
Primary SIC: Life insurance
Mult. CUSIP6: 416588
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
21-Mar-2012 BBB+/-- --/--
03-Mar-2009 A/-- --/--
26-Feb-2009 A+/-- --/--
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
Finl Strength Rtg BBB+/Negative 21-Mar-2012