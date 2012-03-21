(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 21 -
Ratings -- Hartford Life Inc. ------------------------------------- 21-Mar-2012
CREDIT RATING: Country: United States
Local currency BBB-/Stable/A-3 State/Province: Connecticut
Primary SIC: Life insurance
Mult. CUSIP6: 41658T
Mult. CUSIP6: 41658U
Mult. CUSIP6: 416592
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
21-Mar-2012 BBB-/A-3 --/--
03-Mar-2009 BBB/A-2 --/--
26-Feb-2009 BBB+/A-2 --/--
09-Feb-2009 A-/A-2 --/--
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$240 mil 7.65% deb due 06/15/2027 BBB- 21-Mar-2012
US$400 mil sr nts due 10/01/2041 BBB- 21-Mar-2012