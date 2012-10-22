(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 22 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed conglomerate Sinochem Hong Kong (Group) Co., Ltd's (Sinochem HK) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB+', respectively. The Outlook is Stable.

Sinochem HK's ratings are equalised with those of its ultimate state-owned parent, Sinochem Group, reflecting strong ties between the two entities and potential support from the state through Sinochem Group. Sinochem HK is indirectly 98%-owned by Sinochem Group.

The ratings also reflect stable financial performance of Sinochem HK and its ultimate parent, Sinochem Group; with operating EBITDA growth of 55% and 45% respectively for 2011. Sinochem HK partly funds its long-term investments with long-term borrowings, as reflected by a HKD20.3bn increase in net debt versus a HKD43.5bn increase in non-current and property assets in 2011.

The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that Sinochem HK's credit metrics will improve as sale proceeds from the Changsha Meixi Lake project kick in and as its Peregrino oil fields ramp up production from H212. Further, management has indicated that its strategy and financial policy for its core businesses will remain stable over a three- to five-year horizon.

Sinochem Group's rating benefits from a two-notch uplift from its standalone credit profile to reflect strong state support. The group is wholly-owned by the state-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council of China. In Fitch's assessment the strong linkage between Sinochem Group and the state is underlined by the former's strategic role in securing China's food safety through developing, producing and distributing agricultural inputs such as fertilisers, seeds and pesticides. The strategic importance of the group is also reinforced by its various roles in the energy sector. It imports crude oil for domestic needs, is involved in China's strategic oil storage and acquires overseas exploration and production assets. In addition, Sinochem Group receives indirect government support in the form of ample bank financing and annual subsidies for its agriculture business.

Sinochem HK's energy business saw a significant increase in debt following the completion of its acquisition of a 40% interest in Peregrino oil fields in April 2011. This drag on Sinochem HK's credit metrics should diminish by 2013 when Peregrino will be producing at full capacity. With the investment of E&P assets funded by long-term debt and equity, Sinochem HK has a strong base to gradually increase its E&P operational scale, mitigating the small size that is currently a constraint. Sinochem HK's agriculture business, represented by 52.7%-owned Sinofert Holdings Ltd. (Sinofert), has a leading position as China's largest importer and distributor of fertilisers, with around 20% share in a highly fragmented market. Sinofert's improved performance in 2011 and H112 has been supported by a strong agricultural sector in China. However, Sinofert's earnings are subject to volatile imported potash prices and intense industry competition. Sinofert mitigates this with a prudent financial strategy of consistently maintaining debt under 30% of total assets.

Its property subsidiary Franshion Properties (China) Limited (Franshion, 'BBB-'/Stable) saw contracted sales grow 4% y-o-y to HKD5.6bn for H112, while development assets rose 21% or HKD6.5bn, supported by a HKD3bn increase in net debt. Revenue from the property leasing business grew 11% y-o-y, and the company is likely to achieve a further improvement in rental income as demand for office properties in Beijing remains strong. Fitch expects Franshion's recurring income as a share of interest expense coverage to remain under pressure from borrowings for the Changsha Meixi Lake project.

What could trigger a rating action?

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include:

- stronger linkage in the form of legal, operational or strategic ties with the government

- substantial improvement in the business profile of Sinochem Group's core businesses, leading to a strengthening of Sinochem Group's credit profile

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include:

- weakened linkage with the government

- significant change in Sinochem Group's business mix or financial policy resulting in material impairment of its credit profile