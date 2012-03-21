(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 21 - Fitch Ratings has revised the CTRL Section 1 Finance Plc's (CTRLF) notes Outlook to Negative and affirmed the ratings, as follows:

GBP748m notes due 2035: senior secured 'AAA', Outlook revised to Negative from Stable

GBP500m notes due 2051: senior secured 'AAA', Outlook revised to Negative from Stable

The rating action reflects the revision of the United Kingdom's Outlook on its Long-term Issuer Default Rating ('AAA'/Negative/'F1+') to Negative from Stable on 14 March 2012.

CTRLF is a securitisation of certain de-risked track access charges (TACs) and domestic capacity charge (DCC) payments in respect of section 1 of the Channel Tunnel Rail Link. DCC payments continue to be payable by the Secretary of State (SoS) on behalf of the UK Government (HMG). Following a restructuring implemented in 2009, TACs (which were originally payable by Eurostar (U.K.) Ltd guaranteed by HMG) and DCCs are irrevocable and unconditional direct obligations of HMG.

The ratings of CTRLF's notes rely on HMG and, as such, are credit-linked to the UK sovereign rating. Fitch's rating actions are based on the documents and information provided by the issuer and other parties.