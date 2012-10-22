(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 22 - Fitch Ratings has appointed Debbie Hartley to lead its Global Investor Development team. Based in London, Ms. Hartley reports to Peter Jordan, Head of Global Business Relationship Management for Fitch.

"The value we deliver to credit markets is based on how well we serve investors, and that investor service has always differentiated Fitch from other rating agencies," Mr. Jordan commented. "Investors are increasingly interested in multiple sectors and geographies and, under Debbie's leadership, we have a great opportunity to unify and strengthen our approach to reflect this shift."

Fitch has consolidated its investor-focused business staff in its Fitch Ratings unit into a global team under Ms. Hartley. The team will also work closely with Fitch Solutions, which distributes Fitch Ratings content and also provides a range of credit products and services to the market.

Ms. Hartley was previously Head of Global Investor Marketing at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, and prior to that was an Investor Relations Director at Citigroup Alternative Investments. Earlier in her career she was a credit analyst with JP Morgan and an equity analyst with Morgan Stanley.