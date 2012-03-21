(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- Following our credit and cash flow analysis, we have affirmed our ratings on all classes of notes.

-- We last reviewed the transaction performance in September 2010 and upgraded all classes of notes due to an improvement in the portfolio credit quality.

-- Queen Street CLO II is a cash flow CDO transaction that closed in June 2007.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its credit ratings on all classes of notes in Queen Street CLO II B.V. (see list below).

Today's rating actions follow our credit and cash flow analysis of the transaction using data from the latest available trustee report, dated Feb. 3, 2012. We have taken into account recent developments in the transaction and reviewed it under our December 2010 counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 6, 2010).

We last reviewed the transaction in September 2010 and raised our ratings on all notes to their current levels. This was due to an increase in the aggregate collateral balance, a reduction in the level of defaulted assets, and an increase in the proportion of assets rated 'BB-' or higher.

The February 2012 trustee report shows that all overcollateralization tests are currently passing, and that the reported weighted-average spread earned on the collateral pool has increased to 3.2% from 2.8% since our last transaction update (see "Transaction Update: Queen Street CLO II B.V.," published on Sept. 3, 2010). It also shows that the percentage of portfolio assets that we consider in our analysis as defaulted (i.e., debt obligations of obligors rated 'CC', 'SD' [selective default], or 'D') has decreased since our previous review, to 1.3% from 2.3%. The credit enhancement available to all classes of notes has remained stable since our last review.

From our analysis, we have observed a decrease in the portfolio's weighted-average maturity to 4.4 years from 4.6 years, which has resulted in lower scenario default rates across all rating levels calculated by our CDO Evaluator 5.1.

We have subjected the transaction's capital structure to a cash flow analysis to determine the break-even default rate for each rated class. In our analysis, we used the EUR409.2 million portfolio balance that we consider to be performing (i.e., of assets rated 'CCC-' or above), the reported weighted-average spread of 3.2%, and the weighted-average recovery rates that we considered to be appropriate. We incorporated various cash flow stress scenarios using our standard default patterns, levels, and timings for each rating category assumed for each class of notes, in conjunction with different interest rate stress scenarios.

We have observed from our analysis that the credit support available to all classes of notes remains commensurate with the current ratings assigned, and we have therefore affirmed our ratings on all classes of notes.

Approximately 19.4% of the assets in the transaction's portfolio are non-euro-denominated. To mitigate the risk of foreign-exchange-related losses, the issuer has entered into asset-swap agreements throughout the life of the transaction.

Under our 2010 counterparty criteria, our analysis of the swap counterparty and the associated documentation indicates that the counterparty cannot support a rating higher than 'AA-'. To assess the potential impact of this on our ratings, we have assumed that the transaction does not benefit from the swap transactions. We concluded that, in this scenario, the class A-1 notes would still be able to achieve a 'AAA (sf)' rating, and that the class A-2 notes would be able to achieve a 'AA' (sf) rating. Thus, we have affirmed our ratings on these classes of notes. Under our 2010 counterparty criteria, our ratings on the class B, C1, C2, D1, D2, and E notes are supported by our rating on the swap counterparty. Hence, we have applied no additional foreign-exchange-related stresses to these notes.

Queen Street CLO II is a cash flow collateralized loan obligation (CLO) transaction that securitizes loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate firms. The transaction closed in June 2007 and is managed by Indicus Advisors LLP.

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.

If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available here.