Oct 22 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Taiwan-based Taichung Commercial Bank's (TCB) upcoming TWD3bn subordinated unsecured bonds a National Long-Term rating of 'BBB+(twn). The bonds carry a fixed-coupon rate of 2.1% and will mature on 13 November 2019. The proceeds will be used to increase the bank's capitalisation.

The bonds are rated one notch below the bank's National Long-Term rating of 'A-(twn)' to reflect their subordination status, in compliance with Fitch's rating criteria on subordinated unsecured bond instruments of financial institutions. Any rating action on TCB is likely to trigger a similar move in its debt ratings.

TCB is a privately owned regional bank in Taiwan, with a deposit market share of 1.3% at end-H112. China Man-Made Fiber Corp is its largest shareholder and its subsidiaries have nine out of 15 seats on the Board of Directors.