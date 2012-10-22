(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 22 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Aldar Properties PJSC ------------------------- 22-Oct-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/B Country: United Arab

Emirates

Primary SIC: Real estate

agents and

managers

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

17-Apr-2012 B+/B B+/B

15-Nov-2010 B/B B/B

30-Jul-2010 BB-/B BB-/B

25-Apr-2008 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

===============================================================================

Rationale

The 'B+' long-term rating on Abu Dhabi-based property company Aldar Properties PJSC is based on our view of the company's stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which we assess at 'b-', plus two notches of uplift reflecting our opinion that there is a "moderately high" likelihood that the government of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi (AA/Stable/A-1+) would provide timely and what we view to be sufficient extraordinary support to Aldar in the event of financial distress. We assess Aldar's business risk profile as "weak" and its financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" under our criteria.

Our assessment of Aldar's SACP reflects weak property market fundamentals in Abu Dhabi, the company's poor profitability track record, and a highly leveraged financial profile. Aldar's credit strengths include, in our opinion, the group's position as one of the largest property companies in Abu Dhabi, its close relationship with the government in project planning and execution, the significant reduction in its development exposure through more than UAE dirham (AED) 30 billion ($8.2 billion) of asset sales to the government of Abu Dhabi, and its adequate liquidity.

The current ratings on Aldar do not reflect the implications of a potential merger with Abu Dhabi-based Sorouh Real Estate PJSC (Sorouh; not rated). Although we don't anticipate the potential merger to result in a significant rating change for Aldar, it could lead us to revise either or both the SACP or our assumption for government support. A combined Aldar-Sorouh would have higher exposure to the weak Abu Dhabi residential property sector. Sorouh is less indebted than Aldar, however, so pro forma financial leverage would likely be stronger. The extent of uplift for extraordinary government support would reflect the future role of the combined entity in the implementation of the government's policies and plans, the prospective ownership structure, and links to the government.

Our existing assumption about the likelihood of extraordinary government support for Aldar is based on a history of significant support measures in the form of asset acquisitions and capital injections.

We consider Aldar to be a government-related entity (GRE). In accordance with our criteria for rating GREs, our view of a "moderately high" likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on our assessment of Aldar's:

-- "Important" role, given the Abu Dhabi government's strategy of diversifying the economy and the group's strong position in the Abu Dhabi property development market, and

-- "Strong" link with the government, which controls Aldar's strategy through Mubadala Development Co. PJSC (AA/Stable/A-1+).

On June 30, 2012, Aldar's total debt, after Standard & Poor's adjustments, was AED11.8 billion ($3.2 billion).

S&P base-case operating scenario

We expect Aldar to produce positive earnings and operating cash flow in 2012 on the back of government transactions. Full-year figures should be significantly better than the 12-months-rolling figures presented in this report, which include a very weak fourth quarter of 2011. We also anticipate robust revenues in 2013 and 2014 on scheduled handover of units pre-sold to the government. Beyond that, however, we foresee a decline in revenues, but a rise in margins, as the company focuses increasingly on higher-margin asset-management activities and fee-based services for the government.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

We expect Aldar to produce good financial ratios for the rating category in 2012. Absent any further government transactions, we expect weaker credit metrics in 2013 and 2014, gradually improving over time as existing developments are handed over, investment properties are completed and let, and hotel assets season. Our long-term rating factors in our anticipation that the company will likely break even on an operating cash flow basis with an interest coverage, including capitalized interest, of 1x.

Liquidity

We assess Aldar's liquidity position as "adequate" under our criteria, with liquidity sources covering uses by more than 1.2x over the coming 12 months.

Key liquidity sources for the 12 months to June 30, 2013, include:

-- Cash and bank balances of AED2.5 billion on June 30, 2012, of which we consider AED300 million as maintenance cash and therefore not available for debt repayment.

-- AED3.2 billion availability under the revolving credit facility from the National Bank of Abu Dhabi (A+/Stable/A-1), of which AED3 billion is due in January 2014 and AED1 billion due in January 2015.

-- Our estimate of more than AED3.0 billion of operating cash inflow for the next 12 months, largely the result of government transactions.

Key liquidity uses for 12 months to June 30, 2013, include:

-- AED5.1 billion of short-term debt.

-- Our estimate of about AED1.2 billion in capital expenditures.

-- We understand that Aldar has some headroom under financial covenants, including minimum consolidated tangible net worth of AED6 billion (AED7.8 billion on June 30, 2012) and debt to total assets below 70% (about 42% on June 30, 2012).

Recovery analysis

The issue ratings on the $1.25 billion 10.75% senior unsecured notes due May 2014 and AED3.75 billion of al-ijarah sukuk due June 2013 are 'B+', in line with the long-term corporate credit rating on Aldar. The recovery rating on these debt instruments is '4', indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of a payment default. We estimate recovery prospects for the instruments at the low end of the 30%-50% range.

To calculate recoveries, we simulate a hypothetical default scenario, triggered mainly by a weakening of the general economic environment leading to reduced free cash flow generation and an inability to refinance maturing debt in 2014.

Our valuation assumptions include stresses at various levels on our estimates for the book value of Aldar's assets at year-end 2013.

We then deduct secured and prior-ranking claims, including the new RCF. This results in a residual value, including prepetition interests, of about AED2.9 billion available to cover the various unsecured claims, which we expect will amount to AED9.4 billion at our hypothetical point of default in 2014. This leads to recovery prospects at the low end of the 30%-50% range.

Importantly, we view recovery prospects as volatile since assets comprise mostly real estate, with value depending to a large extent on economic conditions. The government also has a track record of intervening to acquire assets of national importance.

For more information, please see "Recovery Report: Aldar Properties PJSC Recovery Rating Profile", published on Dec. 16, 2011, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectations of continued government support for Aldar in the form of funding from local banks and government-sponsored work that should enable it to reach a stable operational and financial performance over the next two to three years. We don't expect a merger with Sorouh to result in a significant rating change for Aldar. That said, a merger could lead us to revise Aldar's SACP or the two notches of uplift we incorporate for extraordinary government support.

We may consider lowering the ratings if Aldar fails to break even, its liquidity position deteriorates, or its business risk profile weakens following changes to its asset composition or strategy.

We may raise the ratings if Aldar's operational performance improves significantly, leading us to raise our assessment of its SACP. This would include stable and sustainable earnings and positive free cash flow generation, as well as adequate liquidity.

Related Criteria And Research

All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated.

-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

-- Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Rating Real Estate Companies, June 21, 2011

-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011

-- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010

-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- Standard & Poor's Approach To Rating Sukuk, Sept. 17, 2007