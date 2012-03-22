(Agency corrects the version published earlier today. It removes the Outlook reference for
CJSC BTA Bank.)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 22 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of seven
Belarusian banks. Belarusbank (BBK), Belinvestbank (BIB), BPS-Sberbank (BPS), Belgazprombank
(BGPB), Belvnesheconombank (BVEB) and VTB Bank (Belarus) CJSC (VTBB) have been affirmed
at 'B-' with a Negative Outlook, and CJSC BTA Bank (Belarus) at 'CCC'. A full
list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.
The ratings and Outlooks reflect the weaknesses in the banks' stand-alone
profiles, the Belarusian operating environment and the credit profile of the
Belarus sovereign. The latter limits the extent to which Fitch incorporates
potential sovereign support into the ratings of state-owned BBK and BIB. It also
raises the risk of transfer and convertibility restrictions which could
constrain the ability of all banks, including those with relatively strong
foreign (Russian) shareholders, to service their obligations.
In Fitch's view, asset quality in the Belarusian banking system is likely to
continue to deteriorate in the near to medium term as a result of the severe
economic and currency crisis of 2011, portfolio seasoning and currently high
interest rates. Furthermore, capitalisation of many banks is now tight as a
result of inflation of risk-weighted assets and delays with equity injections,
limiting their ability to absorb losses.
At the same time, Fitch expects the increase in reported loan impairment ratios
to be gradual due to the large proportion of long-term loans, government
subsidies on interest payments for many borrowers, and banks' readiness in many
cases to restructure loans to troubled debtors. High inflation is also reducing
the real value of corporate and household local currency debt, which should
support loan servicing as interest rates moderate. System liquidity also remains
comfortable as deposit runs have largely been avoided, government funding
remains available and third party foreign debt is limited.
The Belarusian economy has demonstrated some signs of stabilisation in early
2012. The currency market has stabilised since the October 2011 devaluation, and
the gross foreign currency reserves of the National Bank (NBRB) increased to
USD8.0bn at end-11 from USD3.6bn at end-June 2011 as a result of privatization
receipts and external borrowing, mainly from Russia. The current account deficit
has reduced to 10.6% of GDP in 2011 (from 15% in 2010) following devaluation.
However, GDP growth slowed to 5% in 2011 and Fitch expects low positive growth
in 2012. Inflation has risen to 110% YoY as at end-January 2012 (1.9% MoM), and
the NBRB's refinancing rate increased to 45% from 10.5% during 2011, albeit
having since been reduced to 38% in February 2012 reflecting some success in
curbing inflation.
Following a substantial BYR13trn recapitalisation in Decmber 2011, BBK reports
much higher capital ratios than other Belarusian banks, with a regulatory total
capital ratio of 35% at end-11. The bank's Basel ratios based on IFRS accounts
may be somewhat lower depending on the fair value of currency swaps entered into
with the NBRB, but Fitch still believes the bank's loss absorption capacity to
be significantly higher than at other banks. The Long-term IDRs of BBK and BIB
incorporate Fitch's view of a high propensity of the Belarusian authorities to
support the banks. However, the ability of the sovereign to provide support is
limited, in the agency's view, and the agency notes that BIB has yet to benefit
from a significant capital injection since the onset of the crisis, meaning that
its loss absorption capacity is moderate.
The credit profiles of BPS (owned by Sberbank of Russia ; 'BBB'), BGPB (OAO
Gazprom ; 'BBB'), BVEB (Vnesheconombank ; 'BBB') and VTBB (Bank VTB
'BBB') benefit from what Fitch views as a high propensity of their Russian owners to provide
support if needed. However, the ratings of the banks are constrained by
heightened Belarusian transfer and convertibility risks. BVEB and BGPB have
already received parental support in the form of capital injections in 2011 and
additional injections are expected or received in 2012. This provides BVEB and
BGPB with somewhat greater cushion to absorb losses, while equity contributions
to BPS and VTBB are currently pending.
BTAB's 'CCC' Long-term IDR is driven by its weak stand alone profile. BTAB is
currently not compliant with minimum regulatory capital requirements (EUR11m
against EUR25m required), but like other non-compliant Belarusian banks,
benefits from a waiver from NBRB until end-2012. The bank's franchise is narrow
and asset quality potentially vulnerable, however capital ratios are currently
relatively high.
Belarusian banks' ratings could be downgraded if the sovereign's credit profile
deteriorates further, reducing its ability to support BBK and BIB, and
increasing further the risk of restrictions which would impede the ability of
all banks to service their obligations. However, the Outlooks could be revised
to Stable if the sovereign credit profile improves and the economy continues to
stabilise.
The rating actions are as follows:
BBK
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'B-'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B-'
BIB
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'B-'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B-'
BPS-Sberbank
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'B-'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
BGPB
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'B-'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
BVEB
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'B-'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
VTBB
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'B-'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
CJSC BTA Bank (Belarus)
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'CCC'
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'C'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'ccc'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'