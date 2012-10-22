UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
Summary analysis -- Northern Rock (Asset Management) PLC ---------- 22-Oct-2012
CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/A-1 Country: United Kingdom
Primary SIC: Mortgage bankers
and
correspondents
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
18-Feb-2008 A/A-1 A/A-1
19-Sep-2007 A-/A-1 A-/A-1
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating A/Stable/A-1
SACP bbb
Anchor bbb+
Business Position Adequate (0)
Capital and Earnings Adequate (0)
Risk Position Weak (-2)
Funding and Liquidity Above Average
and Adequate (+1)
Support +3
GRE Support +3
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support 0
Additional Factors 0
Major Rating Factors
Strengths:
-- 100% ownership by the U.K. government.
-- Support arrangements for senior creditors.
-- Significant long-term funding from the government.
Weaknesses:
-- Reduced profitability due to an increase in the interest rate charged by the government on NRAM's government loan.
-- Weak asset quality.
Outlook
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' outlook on U.K.-incorporated Northern Rock (Asset Management) PLC (NRAM)is stable. This reflects our view that it will remain government-owned and receive material government support for several years to come, while it manages down its balance sheet. Although the government would likely sell part or all of its stake in NRAM if it received an acceptable offer, we consider that NRAM's high dependence on external support means that government ownership is likely to be long term in practice. We expect that continued adverse pressures on U.K. unemployment and house prices will challenge NRAM's performance to a greater extent in 2013 than in 2011-2012.
A negative rating action could result from a reassessment of the level and likely duration of government support, or from a weakening of NRAM's stand-alone credit profile.
A positive rating action is not considered likely in the foreseeable future, but could potentially result from a significant and enduring strengthening of NRAM's risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio.
Harshleen Sawhney of CRISIL, Mumbai, provided research assistance on this report.
