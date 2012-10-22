Oct 22 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Northern Rock (Asset Management) PLC ---------- 22-Oct-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/A-1 Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: Mortgage bankers

and

correspondents

Mult. CUSIP6: 665675

Mult. CUSIP6: 66567E

Mult. CUSIP6: 66567F

Mult. CUSIP6: 66567G

Mult. CUSIP6: 66567H

Mult. CUSIP6: 6656P0

Mult. CUSIP6: 6656P1

Mult. CUSIP6: 6656P2

Mult. CUSIP6: 6656P3

Mult. CUSIP6: 6656P4

Mult. CUSIP6: G6639Q

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

18-Feb-2008 A/A-1 A/A-1

19-Sep-2007 A-/A-1 A-/A-1

===============================================================================

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating A/Stable/A-1

SACP bbb

Anchor bbb+

Business Position Adequate (0)

Capital and Earnings Adequate (0)

Risk Position Weak (-2)

Funding and Liquidity Above Average

and Adequate (+1)

Support +3

GRE Support +3

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support 0

Additional Factors 0

Major Rating Factors

Strengths:

-- 100% ownership by the U.K. government.

-- Support arrangements for senior creditors.

-- Significant long-term funding from the government.

Weaknesses:

-- Reduced profitability due to an increase in the interest rate charged by the government on NRAM's government loan.

-- Weak asset quality.

Outlook

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' outlook on U.K.-incorporated Northern Rock (Asset Management) PLC (NRAM)is stable. This reflects our view that it will remain government-owned and receive material government support for several years to come, while it manages down its balance sheet. Although the government would likely sell part or all of its stake in NRAM if it received an acceptable offer, we consider that NRAM's high dependence on external support means that government ownership is likely to be long term in practice. We expect that continued adverse pressures on U.K. unemployment and house prices will challenge NRAM's performance to a greater extent in 2013 than in 2011-2012.

A negative rating action could result from a reassessment of the level and likely duration of government support, or from a weakening of NRAM's stand-alone credit profile.

A positive rating action is not considered likely in the foreseeable future, but could potentially result from a significant and enduring strengthening of NRAM's risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio.

Harshleen Sawhney of CRISIL, Mumbai, provided research assistance on this report.

Related Criteria And Research

All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated.

-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011

-- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010

-- Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010