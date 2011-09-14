(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 14- Fitch Ratings has withdrawn the 'Fitch AA-(ind)(SO)(EXP)nm' rating on India-based Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited's (NINL) INR2,000m secured, non-convertible debenture programme (including a green shoe option of INR1,000m).

The rating has been withdrawn due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of NINL.

The expected rating was based solely on the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by MMTC Limited . The final rating was contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received. Fitch migrated NINL to the non-monitored category in March 2011 due to non-receipt of final documents and lack of adequate information (please refer to the rating action commentary, "Fitch Migrates Neelachal Ispat's Ratings to "Non-Monitored" Category" dated 16 March 2011 and available at www.fitchratings.com).