We also believe the group has preserved a sound free operating cash flow (FOCF) generation capacity despite the rise in its interest costs as it continues to refinance its debt maturities at much higher rates than its existing bank debt. Still, we note positively that Ypso was able to raise the new notes at rates that were more than 300 basis points (bps) tighter than its initial notes issuance in February 2012.

We project that Ypso will post low-single-digit revenue growth over the next two years while preserving strong EBITDA margins at just over 50%. We believe the group will capitalize on the growing market penetration of its bundled service offerings--either directly or as a wholesaler through a "white-label" business-to-customer wholesale contract. Additionally, triple-play offers may protect and increase revenue streams as subscribers migrate to higher-end offers, and improve customer loyalty.

However, we believe the group's growth will remain constrained by considerable customer churn rate as a result of the market's maturity and fierce competition, Ypso's limited network coverage, and significant losses of legacy analog customers.

Based on our expectation of a return to sustained moderate FOCF of at least EUR120 million annually from 2013 under our base-case scenario, we anticipate that adjusted gross leverage, excluding shareholder loans, will remain at or above 5.5x over the next two years. Including noncash pay shareholder loans, we expect Ypso's adjusted leverage to remain at or above 8.0x.

The rating on Ypso is constrained by our view of the group's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged," as our criteria define the term, including aggressive debt leverage, and only moderate FOCF generation. Additional rating weaknesses include the intense competition in the consolidated French telecoms and pay-TV markets, owing to the early, widespread adoption of digital subscriber line technology in France, and the group's somewhat incomplete network coverage.

The rating is supported by Ypso's "adequate" liquidity position, and by what we view as its "fair" business risk profile, based on its sound market positions and strong profitability. Ypso is one of the leading providers of triple-play services in its franchise areas. We consider that the group's premium network is of superior quality than its competitors' digital subscriber line (DSL) infrastructures, with sizable upgrades to fiber already achieved.

Liquidity

We assess Ypso's liquidity position as adequate, as defined by our criteria.

The refinancing just achieved has enabled Ypso to lengthen its debt maturity profile. This, coupled with projected sustained positive FOCF generation, should enable the group to maintain an adequate liquidity position over the next two years, in our view. We believe Ypso's FOCF is likely to fully cover its 2012-2014 financial obligations. The next major debt maturity is now in 2016.

As of June 30, 2012, and pro forma for the refinancing, we expect Ypso's sources of liquidity, including cash, cash flow generation, and credit line availability, to exceed its uses, by more than 1.5x in the next 12 months. Projected cash on balance sheet and moderate FOCF generation, plus the undrawn EUR65 million RCF, should be sufficient to cover pro forma scheduled debt amortization each year until 2015.

Ypso's senior secured credit facilities are subject to quarterly financial covenant tests, such as maximum total net debt to last two quarters annualized EBITDA, a minimum debt service coverage ratio, and minimum net interest coverage tests. We understand that headroom under the leverage covenant was fairly tight, at about 10% at the end of June 2012, and could remain under the 15% that we would typically consider adequate for liquidity over the next 18 months. However, this is partly mitigated by Ypso's, and some other European cable operators', track records that show they are able to manage very tight covenant headroom given their predictable near-term earnings.

Recovery analysis

The senior secured notes and floating rates note issued by Luxembourg-based special purpose vehicle (SPV) Numericable Finance & Co. S.C.A. (not rated)have a 'B' issue rating, reflecting the issue rating on the associated pass through additional C facilities.

We rate the additional C facilities 'B', in line with the corporate credit rating of Ypso. This facility has a recovery rating of '3', reflecting our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default.

Our recovery ratings on the tranches of additional facility C are supported by our valuation of Ypso as a going concern. However, the recovery ratings also reflect our view of the senior secured facilities' weak security package, in which no network assets are pledged, and our assessment of the French insolvency regime as unfavorable for unsecured lenders.

Under our hypothetical default scenario, default would most likely occur because of a steady decline in analogue and digital residential cable subscribers and declining profitability as a result of increased competition. We believe this would result in an inability to refinance debt maturing in 2015, with EBITDA declining to about EUR340 million, assuming that Ypso repays the remainder of its term loan A1 and capital expenditure facility 1 on the path to default.

Our going-concern valuation envisages a stressed enterprise value of about EUR1.8 billion, equivalent to 5.25x stressed EBITDA. After deducting enforcement costs of about EUR130 million, we see about EUR1.67 billion of value available for senior secured lenders. We assume about EUR2.5 million of senior secured debt (including six months' prepetition interest) outstanding at the point of default.

With regard to the pass-through transaction, although we have not assigned a recovery rating to the proposed senior secured notes and FRNs, we believe that recovery prospects for these notes are intrinsically linked to recovery prospects for the proposed additional facilities. We assign recovery ratings to the proposed additional facilities because we consider that potential recovery would rely entirely on the effective operation of the pass-through structure between the corporate entities (the Ypso group) and the issuer (Numericable Finance). In addition, we foresee a risk that the enforcement costs at the issuer level could create an additional expense that may slightly reduce the recovery prospects for holders of the senior secured notes and floating-rate notes (FRNs) versus the direct recovery prospects for the lender of the C facilities.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Ypso will deliver modest sales and EBITDA growth over the next 12 months, despite ongoing fierce competitive pressures in the French fixed-broadband market, and maintain strong profitability and adequate liquidity.

It also factors in our view that the group's FOCF will likely rebound to EUR120 million or more from 2013, while remaining highly leveraged. Our ratio of adjusted debt-to-EBITDA for Ypso will likely remain at or above 5.5x excluding shareholder loans or at or above 8.0x including noncash pay shareholder loans, over the next two years.

We might consider a negative rating action if a deterioration in business performance led Ypso to record significantly less FOCF generation and covenant headroom than we expect under our base case.

We view rating upside as remote at this stage, owing to Ypso's limited prospects for susbtantial FOCF generation growth and deleveraging to below 5.0x, excluding non-cash pay shareholder loans, and below 7.0x including shareholder loans, which could be levels commensurate with a higher rating. At this point we do not forecast that these levels can be reached over the next two years.

Related Criteria And Research

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

-- Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012

-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008

-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011

-- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008

-- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Global Telecommunication, Cable, And Satellite Broadcast Industry, Jan. 27, 2009

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

Ypso Holding Sarl

Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- B/Negative/--

Ratings Affirmed

Numericable Finance & Co. S.C.A.

Senior Secured B

EUR275 mil fltg rate nts due

10/15/2018 B

EUR225 mil 8.75% nts due

02/15/2019 B

EUR 360.2 mil 12.375% nts due

02/15/2019 B

Ypso France S.A.S.*

Senior Secured B

Recovery Rating 3

*Guaranteed by Ypso Holding Sarl