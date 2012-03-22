(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 22 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A-' debt rating to the
Chinese renminbi-denominated unsecured straight bonds issued by Hitachi Capital Corp.
(A-/Stable/A-2). The RMB500 million bonds, due on March 22, 2015, carry a coupon rate of 3.75%.
Hitachi Capital is one of Japan's major leasing companies and a member of the
Hitachi group led by Hitachi Ltd. (Hitachi; BBB+/Positive/A-2). About 20% of
Hitachi Capital's total receivables are related to business transactions with
group companies and employees. The company's core business is financing, such
as leasing to Japanese corporations and auto loans. The company has also been
growing its overseas businesses in recent years. Hitachi Capital's business
structure is relatively diversified for a Japanese leasing company.
Standard & Poor's regards Hitachi Capital as a strategically important
subsidiary within the Hitachi group, given its strong connection to the group
in terms of business, finance, and capital. As such, Hitachi Capital's credit
quality will be affected by changes in Hitachi's creditworthiness. However,
Standard & Poor's does not regard the credit quality of the two companies to
be unified because Hitachi Capital's business portfolio is somewhat
independent of the Hitachi group. Therefore, the current ratings on Hitachi
Capital exceed that on Hitachi by one notch.
Revenues have been squeezed as leasing demand remains stagnant. However,
Standard & Poor's expects Hitachi Capital to maintain its stable financial
position, supported by its solid customer base and relatively sound asset
quality. We also expect the company to maintain its strong relationships with
its parent company and group companies in terms of business, finance, and
capital.
Hitachi Capital's capitalization is at an adequate level relative to its
financial risk. We intend to continue to monitor the increase in its asset
risk, which is caused by its investments, as well as the overhaul of its risk
management system, since the company plans to make strategic investments
targeting a stronger business profile and sustainable growth.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011
Rating Finance Companies, March 18, 2004