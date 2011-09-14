KEY RATING DRIVERS:

The affirmation reflects the stability of the fund's credit profile since the last review in September 2010. The fund's weighted average credit quality is high and the distribution of ratings is consistent with a rating in the 'AA'(zaf) category. However, reflecting the structural characteristics of the South African market, the fund is concentrated.

Fitch's National Fund Credit Ratings are based on the same scale as that applicable to Fitch's National Long-term ratings, wherein a 'AA-(zaf)' rating indicates high credit quality within South Africa. Fitch's Fund Credit Ratings do not address any risk other than credit risk. In particular, these ratings do not evaluate the impact of market risk on net asset value (NAV) variations, and therefore do not provide an indication of the stability of the fund's NAV. Importantly, the affirmed Fund Credit Rating does not reflect the liquidity of the underlying assets. In Fitch's opinion the liquidity of preference shares may be limited in some circumstances. However, the agency notes that around 25% of the portfolio was invested in liquid cash deposits or money market funds as of August 2011 and that around 50% of the preference shares in the portfolio have notice periods of 90 days or less.

ASSET CREDIT QUALITY:

The fund's asset credit quality is high. According to Fitch's calculation, the fund's weighted average rating factor (WARF) was 0.27 as of end-July 2011, consistent with a 'AAA'(zaf) credit rating, when the short maturities of the invested securities are taken into account. Disregarding the fund's maturity profile yields a WARF of 0.67 is consistent with a National Fund Credit Rating in the 'AA'(zaf) category. The distribution of ratings is concentrated in the 'AA'(zaf) category at around 60% of the portfolio. Fitch placed the 'AAA'(zaf) fund credit rating of one of the money market funds in which the fund invests, accounting for around 3% of the portfolio, on Rating Watch Negative in July 2011.

CONCENTRATION RISK:

In Fitch's opinion, the fund is concentrated, with the top five issuers exceeding 50% of the portfolio, according to the agency's calculations. This reflects the limited number of eligible issuers the fund can access - the fund's investment guidelines stipulate that all investments must be rated 'A-'(zaf) or better. Maximum individual issuer exposure is capped at 20% of the fund's assets, depending on maturity, credit quality and liquidity.

Consistent with Fitch's rating criteria, the National Fund Credit Rating therefore incorporates an element of conservatism to reflect the fund's concentration risk. Fitch notes that the fund invests approximately 20% of its assets in money market funds. This provides some, albeit limited, diversification benefit to the fund, given that these funds and SAIF invest in a substantially similar pool of issuers.

PORTFOLIO SENSITIVITY TO MARKET RISKS:

The liquidity of the underlying assets is structurally constrained and therefore the fund has a 'V-NR' Volatility rating. A 'V-NR' rating is assigned in certain illiquid markets and/or asset classes where it may not be feasible to derive a Volatility rating.

FUND PROFILE:

SAIF is a collective investment scheme established on 25 May 2007 as an open-ended rand-denominated preference share conduit fund with the objective to provide liquidity and capital preservation mainly through dividend yielding underlying assets. As of July 2011, its assets under management were approximately ZAR7bn. It invests in plain vanilla cumulative, variable-rate preference shares redeemable within three-to-five years of issue and in money market funds. It may also invest in assets in liquid form, as defined under South Africa's Collective Investment Schemes Control Act, 2002. The fund does not have any exposure to listed perpetual shares. The preference share investments typically have put options written by institutions rated 'A-(zaf)' or higher. The Fund Credit Rating has been affirmed on the basis of the agency's understanding that the put options on the preference shares held by the fund are unconditional, irrevocable, enforceable and expediently recoverable.

THE ADVISOR:

The fund manager is Sanlam Collective Investments (SCI) and the co-investment managers are Ora Fund Managers and Sanlam Structured Solutions (a division of Sanlam Investment Managers. SCI was established in 1967 as a full subsidiary of Sanlam Limited ('AA-(zaf)'/Stable). At end-July 2011, SCI's assets under management totalled ZAR71.4bn. The fund is regulated by the Financial Services Board and Collective Investment Scheme Control Act, 2002.

RATING SENSITIVITY:

Funds in the 'AA'(zaf) rating category are considered to have high underlying credit quality. The fund's assets are expected to maintain a weighted-average rating of 'AA'.

The ratings assigned to the fund may be sensitive to material changes in the fund's credit quality. A material adverse deviation from Fitch guidelines for any key rating driver could cause Fitch to downgrade the ratings. Specifically, were the fund's average credit quality, as measured by its WARF, to exceed 1.15, the maximum level permitted in the fund's investment guidelines, Fitch would expect to downgrade the fund based on deteriorating credit quality combined with concentration risk.

For additional information about Fitch's rating criteria applicable to bond funds, please review the criteria referenced below, which can be found on Fitch's web site at www.fitchratings.com.