(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 14- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Credit Suisse's (CS, 'AA-'/Stable/'F1+') and UBS AG's (UBS, 'A+'/Stable/'F1+') covered bonds programmes at 'AAA'. The rating actions follow the implementation of the agency's updated Covered Bond Counterparty Criteria (see "Covered Bonds Counterparty Criteria", dated 14 March 2011 at www.fitchratings.com).

Both covered bond programmes are backed exclusively by residential mortgage loans. All cover pool assets are denominated in CHF, while UBS's covered bonds are euro-denominated and CS's are euro and USD-denominated. Both programmes' interest rate swap and currency swap agreements are signed between the guarantor (SPV) and the counterparty to minimise the cash flow mismatches. The initial counterparty is the issuer itself.

For all covered bond programmes, Fitch expects the liquidity risk mitigants to be introduced to cover at a minimum the amount of expected covered bond interest payments and senior expenses due over the next three months on a rolling basis, subject to the issuer being rated below 'A'/'F1'. Both the CS and UBS covered bond programmes are in compliance with Fitch's covered bonds counterparty criteria.

Most of the cover assets in both cover pools bear a fixed interest rate. The fixed interest payments are swapped into floating interest rate payments (CHF LIBOR). For the UBS covered bonds, the swap notional amount is re-balanced if necessary to match the notional amount of the fixed assets and minimise the open positions. The majority (ca. 77%) of the CS fixed cover assets are swapped into floating assets. On the liability side, the interest rate and currency mismatches are fully hedged in both programmes. The guarantor pays floating in CHF and receives fixed in EUR/USD.

In Fitch's view, internal derivative counterparties, even if subject to replacement provisions, leave covered bond investors more vulnerable to an issuer default compared to programmes with external derivative counterparties. Therefore, Fitch will tighten the relationship between the issuer rating and the covered bond rating; even though the replacement language in both the UBS and CS covered bond programme is in compliance with Fitch's covered bonds counterparty criteria.

As a result, the Discontinuity Factor (D-Factor) of UBS's programme has been increased to 25.4% from 21.9% and the D-Factor of CS's programme has been increased to 24.4% from 21.0%. The increase of the D-Factor has no direct impact on the rating of the covered bonds. UBS's D-Factor of 25.4%, combined with the bank's Long-term IDR of 'A+', limits the rating on a probability of default basis to an unchanged maximum of 'AA+' for UBS's covered bonds. The covered bonds rating of 'AAA' can be maintained provided the level of OC allows the cover pool to withstand 'AA+' stress levels and repay maturing covered bonds when due, and is also sufficient to achieve recoveries given default, justifying a one-notch recovery uplift under 'AAA' scenarios. CS's D-Factor of 24.4%, combined with the bank's Long-term IDR of 'AA-', limits the rating on a probability of default basis to an unchanged maximum of 'AAA' for CS's covered bonds.