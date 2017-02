(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 14 - Fitch Ratings has withdrawn the 'Fitch BBB-(ind)' National Long-Term Rating on India's Jubilant First Trust Healthcare Limited (JFTHL) and its INR1.25bn long-term loan (sanctioned limit). The instrument rating has been withdrawn as the rated instrument has been paid in full. The National Long-Term is no longer considered by Fitch to be relevant to its coverage.

Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of JFTHL.